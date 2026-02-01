Northwestern runs out of steam in 76-62 loss to Washington

EVANSTON – Northwestern kept pace with Washington early but an eight-minute stretch at the end of the first and start of the second half broke the game open in what ended up as a 76-62 loss on Saturday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Northwestern trailed just 27-23 with 4:33 left in the first, then was down 48-27 with 16:38 in the second. That 21-4 run proved insurmountable. The Wildcats mounted a second-half push, but never got closer than eight points.

Nick Martinelli was the team’s leading scorer with 19 points but never seemed to find his rhythm in this game. In support was a surprise, transfer center Arrinten Page, who reemerged in the rotation with 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in 26 minutes.

Outside the two bigs, scoring was a struggle, and the Wildcats posted their second lowest score in Big Ten play this season.

The Huskies were nearly as dominant as the Wildcats were a couple nights before in their win over Penn State. The Washington trio of Hannes Steinbach, Zoom Diallo and Wesley Yates III was too much to handle: Steinbach and Diallo each scored 22 points, Yates had 21 with five made 3s and Steinbach added a game-high 14 rebounds.

Here are the takeaways from a deflating loss to Washington that dropped the Wildcats to 10-12 overall and 2-9 in the Big Ten.

The freshman faded…

Northwestern can’t seem to get their transfers and true freshmen in sync.

Last game, against the Nittany Lions, point guard Jake West and forward Tre Singleton were superb. West had 13 assists; Singleton had 17 points and 18 rebounds. Singleton was solid this game with 10 points and three rebounds, but West faded out of focus with zero points and three assists in 30 minutes.

Freshman forward Tyler Kropp was part of the spark that saw the Wildcats beat USC and Penn State. He started his fourth straight matchup but was a non-factor, with no points or rebounds in 11 minutes.

While the transfers excelled

As the freshmen fell off, the transfers rose back into the picture. Page was suddenly back to his old self, showing off his offensive arsenal and protecting the rim. It was his first game with 10+ points since playing Rutgers on Jan. 11, and his first game with 20+ minutes since the Illinois game on Jan. 14. He was key to Northwestern’s run to cut it down to single digits and only when he briefly subbed out at 10:19 in the second half did the Huskies regain their poise. He checked back in at 7:30, but by then the deficit was back up to 12.

“I’m not perfect, we’re going to make bad substitutions,” head coach Chris Collins said. “Taking AP out, it was a bad call tonight.”

The Huskies dominated the glass with a 45-31 rebounding advantage, and the 6-foot-11 Page was the only one who seemed able to deter the Huskies around the hoop.

Also back in the mix was point guard Jayden Reid, who has been coming off the bench in favor of West. Reid had 11 points and five assists in 24 minutes. He hasn’t been as much in hibernation as Page, but this was still a burst back into form. He scored 10+ for the first time since the Illinois game and played 20+ minutes for the first time since facing Nebraska two weeks ago.

In the age of transfers, keeping those players engaged and ready to contribute was impressive work by Northwestern’s coaches.

“I think players just want to be communicated with and told what’s going on,” Collins said on how he’s maintained buy-in. “I’ve always been very upfront to these guys. I don’t have deals [guaranteeing playing time] with anyone, I’m trying to win. … These guys are good guys, they want to help the team and they want to win. I’ve told them that when they’re playing well, they’re going to play starters’ minutes and that’s what happened tonight.”

Jan 31, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Arrinten Page (22) goes up for a dunk against Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Collins brushes off late-game double technical

With 1:35 left, a double technical was assessed on Diallo and the Northwestern bench. Collins wasn’t bothered by it postgame and said the refs handled the situation well.

“There was some back and forth and I don’t know exactly if it was a player or a staffer or coach, but I heard some back and forth that got a little heated,” Collins said. “I just told Zoom, he was playing so great, I said, ‘Hey, just chill, man.’

“It was meaningless, talking junk, and I thought the refs did a good job with offsetting technicals.”

It didn’t reach the heights of pitched battles with the refs like the Purdue game, but there were a few controversial whistles. Page caught a shot well short of the basket that was initially ruled goaltending.

An irate Collins challenged and won on review, which invigorated the crowd and helped spur their run to get the game back down into single digits.

No rest for the Wildcats

Washington’s record belies their talent as they are 3-5 in their last eight games, with all five losses to teams ranked in the Top 12. But this was still a game that Northwestern had to have to get out of the Big Ten’s cellar.

The Wildcats fall now to 2-9 in league play and are on track to finish in the bottom four and play on the first day of the Big Ten Tournament. They are currently tied for 14th with Rutgers, who holds the tiebreaker after the overtime heartbreaker in New Jersey earlier this month.

It’s Northwestern’s time to take a page out of Washington’s book. In three of their next four, they play at No. 9 Illinois, host No. 3 Michigan and then play at No. 5 Nebraska. This was a game they had to have if they wanted to make a bid for the Big Ten’s middle range, and a loss has sealed this season as a developmental one.

Collins is hoping a quick break after two games in three days can help the team reset.

“I think everyone is pretty gassed and disappointed in the game. We had two games in 48 hours, which is physically a lot on these guys,” Collins said — though not mentioning that Washington also played on Thursday night, and what’s more played both games on the road. “We need a day away, everybody needs to get out of the building, get their minds right and their bodies right. We’ll come back on Monday and be ready to go.”