Northwestern stuns Indiana, 72-68, for sixth straight win in series

The Big Ten’s most unexpected streak continued on Tuesday night in Bloomington, Ind., as Northwestern stormed back from a double-digit deficit to beat Indiana, 72-68, for their sixth straight win in the series.

Star forward Nick Martinelli was outstanding with 28 points, 21 in the second half alone, on 12-for-21 shooting. Unless they run into each other in the conference tournament, he’ll finish his career unbeaten against Indiana and having established the longest winning streak over the Hoosiers in program history.

Freshman guard Jake West was second in scoring with 16, including four clutch free throws in the final 15 seconds to close out the comeback win. The game came to a hectic conclusion as the Wildcats led 67-63 with 1:00 left. Indiana got a layup late in the shot clock, and Martinelli looked content to run out the clock and draw a foul when Tayton Conerway knocked the ball away for a steal with 16 seconds left.

The game seesawed from there, with Indiana cutting the Wildcat lead down to one, West extending it to three with two free throws. Another Hoosier basket cut down to one, and another two West free throws set the stage for one more shot for Indiana with eight seconds left.

Replay clearly showed that Angelo Ciaravino hit Tucker DeVries‘ left arm on his 3-point attempt, which would have sent the 84.8% free throw shooter to the line with a chance to tie with three seconds left. But the refs swallowed their whistles and no call was made.

Center Arrinten Page corralled the airball and was fouled with a second left. He split his free throws for the final score of 72-68 and the buzzer sounded.

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern’s second straight win this season and fourth straight in Assembly Hall.

Martinelli Magic

This was a game that Martinelli refused to lose.

Indiana punched Northwestern in the mouth with a furious 3-point barrage to start the game, led by Lamar Wilkerson, the current runner-up to Martinellli in the Big Ten scoring race. Wilkerson had 14 points in the first half, going 5-for-5 from the floor with four 3s, and the Wildcats trailed by 13 with 4:48 left in the half, and were down nine at the break.

Enter Martinelli. After a Sam Alexis jumper put Indiana up by 11, Martinelli locked in for an 8-0 run to narrow the advantage to three points. The game ebbed and flowed over the heart of the half, and by the time it was down to 6:30 left, the Wildcats were down by just one.

Martinelli, who played a game-high 38 minutes, dug deep once more. He hit a jumper to take a 60-59 lead, their first since 9-8 early in the game. He hit a 3-pointer to retake the lead after a pair of Wilkerson free throws to go up 63-61; Northwestern wouldn’t relinquish it over the final 2:58.

But he wasn’t done there: he hit two more jumpers to account for nine points in the last 5:05 of the game. He was the only Wildcat to make a field goal in that last stretch to close out the rally.

In Northwestern’s most-recent five-game losing streak, Martinelli often looked spent. He averaged just 11 points in the three games against Illinois, Michigan and Nebraska, and head coach Chris Collins admitted multiple times he thought his star was worn down.

After 29 to beat Maryland, and 28 to beat Indiana, Martinelli proved his reservoir of magic hasn’t run dry.

Point guard Jake West scored 16 points, including four late free throws to ice the game. Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

West was wonderful

At Illinois, when the Wildcats were down by what felt like a million points, Collins tabbed West to shoot two technical free throws. The true freshman missed both as the State Farm Center reveled in getting in a young player’s head.

Flash forward to Tuesday night at Assembly Hall, with Northwestern up just one, and West was unfazed. He knocked down four straight free throws in two one-and-one situations, to extend the Wildcat lead from one to three each time.

Collins has called on West to be more of a scorer over the last month, like he was in high school, and the fearless freshman answered the bell. He scored 16 in a career-high 36 minutes against the Hoosiers, going 4-for-9 from the floor and 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Together, he and Martinelli scored 30 of the team’s 39 second-half points.

West gave the Wildcats reliable ball handling, more perimeter scoring and incredibly clutch shooting down the stretch. He was absolutely essential to this win, and this is the kind of game that becomes a career cornerstone for a promising rookie.

Tournament-caliber rotations

Collins wanted this game badly, and he acted like it. Just six players played in the second half, with Martinelli and forward Tre Singleton never coming out.

Collins broke out the throwback rotations for the second half, just six players played: pic.twitter.com/OuOlOsa72u — Matthew Shelton (@M_Shelton33) February 25, 2026

Northwestern caught Page on a good night during his rollercoaster of a season, and he rode that wave as much as he could. His 27 minutes off the bench were his most in a game since the first Illinois game on Jan. 14.

Jayden Reid played a solid chunk of minutes, totaling 24 on the game, but was out when it came down to crunch time in favor of Angelo Ciaravino. Reid played just one minute of the last 7:58; it has now become a question of who fits best with West, not who fits best with Reid, in the backcourt.

Jordan Clayton came back down to earth after a heroic 20-point performance against Maryland, and he was scoreless in six minutes.

With just three Big Ten games left, Collins might not bother with changing the starting lineup, but Page has returned as the de facto starting center in terms of playing time, and Ciaravino, who played 27 minutes to Reid’s 24, is trending towards the de facto shooting guard next to West.

Singleton might have been scoreless in the second half, but this was a very strong showing from him in his homecoming to the state of Indiana. He had seven points and eight rebounds in 34 minutes, mostly avoiding foul trouble and providing critical flexibility and physicality to Northwestern’s most important lineups.

Looking ahead

Northwestern has notched another win in the Big Ten to lift their record to 4-13, leaving them tied with Rutgers for 15th place in the conference standings. (Maryland, at 5-12, will likely join them, assuming a loss to No. 12 Nebraska tomorrow.)

There is now an opportunity for Northwestern to get out of this season on a relative high note. They host Oregon, sole owners of 17th place in the Big Ten, on Saturday. No. 8 Purdue likely rains on the parade of a hypothetical three-game winning streak the following Wednesday for the home finale at Welsh-Ryan Arena. But then the Wildcats close out the regular season with a winnable game at Minnesota.

Winning four of their last five games is on the table, and though any hope for an NCAA bid or the Crown or NIT or name-the-tournament is well past, there is a window to give Martinelli a proper send off and keep building chemistry among the high-potential young players upon which the future will be built.