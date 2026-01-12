Northwestern suffers backbreaking overtime loss at Rutgers, 77-75

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – It was deja vu all over again as Northwestern led Rutgers by six with 2:33 left in regulation but let it slip in a devastating 77-75 loss in overtime at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

The Wildcats fell to 0-5 in conference play.

“Needless to say, it’s a dejected locker room on our side…” head coach Chris Collins said. “We had the ball with 10 seconds left in regulation with a one-point lead and weren’t able to take care of the ball. … In overtime, I thought missed free throws really shot us in the foot. We missed four, if not more. …

“Just a really difficult loss.”

The Wildcats did indeed miss more than four: they were 4-for-9 from the line in extra time and 17-for-29 in the game.

Forward Nick Martinelli put forth a valiant effort with a career-high 34 points and 12 rebounds.

“It was tragic, it hurts really bad. …” he said on setting a new high in a loss. “I’d rather [not even play], just be on the team and win. We keep losing and obviously, it just gets you. It’s especially hard because both years I’ve been the leader, we haven’t been able to win, and that weighs on me.”

The other four starters mustered just 14 points combined. Rutgers guard Tariq Francis led the Scarlet Knights with 30 points.

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern’s fifth straight loss in the Big Ten that dropped their overall record to 8-8 on the season.

TRANSFER PORTAL PROMOTION: Get 50% OFF a year of WildcatReport! Transfer Portal intel, Message Boards + full year of access to The Athletic. JOIN NOW!

Supporting scoring evaporated yet again

Starting guards Jayden Reid and Jordan Clayton played 31 and 34 minutes, respectively. They scored four and three points, respectively.

Reid has gone ice cold, a combined 5-for-22 from the field in the last two games. Clayton has been out of rhythm even longer; he’s 3-for-18 in his last five games.

Reid had six assists but just one steal, and Francis got to the rim at will against him.

The other four starters

Player Minutes Points FG-for-FGA Jordan Clayton 34 3 1-for-3 Jayden Reid 31 4 2-for-8 Tre Singleton 26 5 1-for-6 Justin Mullins 16 2 1-for-2

Collins acknowledged the need to get more from his other starters.

“We’re trying to stay confident with those guys,” he said. “We want them to continue to be confident. They’re all trying to find their way, not shooting the ball very well. We have to continue to try and support them the best we can. I thought some of guys off the bench came in and played really well.”

The Wildcats got two positives from their rotation in true freshman Jake West at point guard and then mercurial center Arrinten Page. Page was the team’s second-leading scorer with 14 points but played just 21 minutes. Collins has maintained this has not been related to the violation of team standards that saw him benched for the Howard game last month. But since then, Page has come off the bench with a variety of usage.

West provided a nice boost with nine points, on a career-high three 3-pointers. He also had the last shot of the game on a coast-to-coast layup attempt that was blocked by Darren Buchanan Jr.

“I was proud of him,” Collins said. “He got to the rim, [Buchanan Jr.] came over and made a huge block, but I was proud of Jake for getting to the basket and getting a good shot. Hopefully a game like this is a confidence builder moving forward.”

Windham saga continues to perplex

One of the players that could ostensibly give the Wildcats a shot in the arm on offense is sophomore KJ Windham, who was a key piece to last season’s home stretch but has fallen out of the rotation. After three games on the bench, Windham appeared for three minutes against Rutgers, taking a 3 and missing it.

“He had some good games at the end of the year, [and now] he’s struggled and we’re trying to help him fight through it and kind of find his way again,” Collins said. “I told him to string some practices together and give yourself an opportunity to come in and help the team. We’re going to stick with him. We’re going to keep working with him and hopefully get his confidence [back]. He’s lost some confidence and obviously fallen out of the rotation a little bit.

“Tonight, I thought this was a matchup where he could play a little bit. We gave him an opportunity to get out there, play, and hopefully we can get more out of him going forward because there’s no question he has the talent to come in and help us on the perimeter.”

That seems like a case of the chicken or the egg. Did Windham lose confidence and get pulled from the rotation, or did getting pulled cause him to lose his confidence? Collins ripped into him after a timeout after Windham suffered a defensive lapse that led to a Rutgers basket.

Rutgers had a solid season opener with 11 points and seven rebounds against Mercyhurst. As recently as the Butler game on Dec. 20, he played 18 minutes and scored five points. That’s more points than either starting guard scored in this game.

Even in Big Ten play, Windham played 22 minutes and scored eight points against Ohio State in a tightly-contested four-point loss. Yet he’s been benched completely for stretches and has the least trust of any player that’s played outside of garbage time.

A good way to get some of that confidence back may be giving him some playing time, and not pulling the plug if he struggles on the first possession or two he’s on the court while the other guards get 30+ minutes to try and get something to click.