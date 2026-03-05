Northwestern can't close out upset bid in 70-66 loss to No. 15 Purdue

EVANSTON – The Wildcats nearly made it three home wins in a row against Purdue, but the No. 15 Boilermakers found their footing late to hand Northwestern a 70-66 loss on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Star forward Nick Martinelli was sensational in his last home game with 28 points, but even his Herculean talents have limits and a 45-32 second half run by Purdue staved off the hungry Wildcats, who held a nine-point lead at halftime.

“I can’t imagine anyone else in the league being able to carry a team the way he carries us,” head coach Chris Collins.

The visiting veteran trio of Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn were out of sorts, combining for just 28 points. It was sophomore CJ Cox that bailed out the Boilers with 27 points on 10-for-13 field goal shooting, hitting all four field goals for Purdue in the last 4:30.

“If you would have said before the game, Kaufman-Renn is going to have 11 points, Loyer is going to have 10, Braden [Smith] is going to have seven, I would have thought we had a great chance to win,” Collins said. “That’s where you have to tip your cap to a guy like CJ Cox, he really stepped up.”

It seemed like Northwestern (13-17, 5-14 Big Ten) had accessed the Welsh-Ryan magic of a couple years past when center Arrinten Page threw down a fastbreak dunk to put the Wildcats up 63-62 with 1:57 left. Then guard Jordan Clayton hit a heavily contested 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and take a 66-65 lead with 1:05 left.

But there was Cox, with a three of his own, with 48 seconds left to put the Boilers (23-7, 13-6) back in front for good.

Northwestern forced 14 turnovers in this game with throwback defensive intensity but had two backbreaking turnovers trailing by two points late: one by Martinelli on a pass trying to find Page with 36 seconds left, and then another by Tre Singleton trying to throw an outlet to Jayden Reid after a key rebound with 14 seconds left.

Here are our takeaways from the upset that slipped away late that halted the Wildcats’ three-game winning streak in Martinelli’s last game at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Martinelli reflects on career on Senior Night

Martinelli has a long memory, and his 10-point performance at Purdue last season haunted him going into this one.

“I was super anxious, stressed and nervous sitting around waiting for this moment,” he said. “It’s a moment I thought about because of what happened last year, when we played there, I just got completely shut down.

“I remember driving back from that game, questioning my abilities, questioning my future and I’ve just been so stressed and nervous these last couple days in practice.”

He answered those questions with emphasis and pushed Purdue to the wire, scoring 19 of his 28 points in the second half. He was visibly emotional after the loss, reflecting on his storied career with his typical humility.

“It was amazing to have my family here and live this experience [at Northwestern],” he said. “I couldn’t give back as much as I wanted to to this program, it’s given me so much.

Mar 4, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) defends Northwestern Wildcats guard Jayden Reid (4) during the second half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Coaches pay tribute to Martinelli in his home finale

The Wildcats have at least two games left, at Minnesota on Saturday and at least one game in next week’s Big Ten Tournament. But this was Martinelli’s last time on his home court, and both coaches took the time to celebrate the star.

Purdue’s Matt Painter gave Martinelli a glowing endorsement.

“There are very few people walking down the street that have led the Big Ten in scoring two years, it speaks for itself,” Painter said. “This might be the most talent in my 21 years we’ve had in this league. … He makes it look easy at times.”

And then came Collins, who has built Martinelli up from an underrecruited freshman into the conference’s premier scorer.

“I don’t know how you can watch a game like that tonight and you don’t think that guy is one of the best players in the Big Ten,” Collins said, lobbying for his star to get First Team All-Big Ten honors.

Martinelli wasn’t able to win at his standards the past two seasons, but his impact has been undeniable on the program and community.

Collins has had the same impact on Martinelli.

“He’s changed my life, all these coaches have…,” he said. “That’s what it’s about. They will be lifelong relationships.”

When Martinelli crossed the court for his Senior Night introduction, the PA announcer said he would be “forever No. 2.” Northwestern moves at their own pace when it comes to jersey retirements, and players like Boo Buie should be ahead in the queue. But there should be no doubt that Martinelli deserves a place in the rafters here, especially if he closes out his second straight Big Ten scoring title.

All hands on deck

Freshman guard Jake West was ruled out pregame with an injury that Collins later described as a sprained ankle that will be evaluated day-to-day. In West’s stead, they relied on senior guard Justin Mullins.

Mullins played admirably after being benched since Feb. 4 at Illinois, but was scoreless and a -12 in his 26 minutes. It was Reid that picked up West’s slack with a very strong 16-point performance. Until the final minutes, when Smith would draw two fouls and hit five free throws for the Boilers, Reid looked like the better guard on the floor.

“I was really proud of my team tonight,” Collins said. “I didn’t know how much juice we were going to have in the tank. We lost Jake to an injury coming in, Angelo Ciaravino got hurt in the last game, Arrinten hadn’t done anything since the last game because he fell [hard]. … We’re super proud of our guys.”

Collins has hammered home over the past few games that he believes his team is now playing their best basketball and the record shows it. They are 3-1 in their last four games, with a four-point loss to a Top 15 team.

Minnesota lies ahead as the regular-season finale on the road, and then onto the Big Ten Tournament to finish the season. The Wildcats’ preseason NCAA Tournament aspirations have long since evaporated, but games like this show they still have plenty of fight, as well as a one-of-one team leader who will make sure they end the season on a strong note.