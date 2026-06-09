Northwestern's recruiting roll continues with three-star ATH Jordan Cason

Northwestern’s recruiting hot streak continued on Tuesday when three-star athlete Jordan Cason committed to the Wildcats.

Cason is the second commitment of the day, the third in the last 24 hours and the eighth in the last week for the Wildcats, whose 2027 class now numbers 14.

Cason, a standout from Starke (Fla.) Bradford, is being recruited as a defensive back by Northwestern. He is a versatile player who said that the Wildcats are considering playing him as a cornerback, nickel or safety. He also had offers from some programs as a wide receiver.

BREAKING: Three-star ATH Jordan Cason has committed to Northwestern, he tells me.



Jordan is the No. 39 ATH in the class of 2027.



He chose Northwesten over schools such as, USF, Duke, and Rutgers.#GoCats pic.twitter.com/CpXCAKzZaL — Leyton Roberts (@LeytonCFB) June 9, 2026

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder chose Northwestern over a total of 16 other offers. He took official visits to Northwestern, USF and Wake Forest, and also received scholarship offers from Power Four programs Duke and West Virginia. He visited Northwestern for the first official visit weekend, from May 8-10.

Last season, Cason had 40 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on defense for Bradford, according to MaxPreps. He also caught 32 passes for 435 yards and five touchdowns on offense.

Cason is the third defensive back in the Wildcats’ class, joining Cristian Mbamarah and Marcus Turpin.