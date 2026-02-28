Notebook: Cats ride recent momentum into matchup with Oregon

EVANSTON-Northwestern has gained some long-awaited momentum after a challenging start to the Big Ten season.

The team approaches the conference tournament after securing its first set of back-to-back league wins, and head coach Chris Collins is relieved to have momentum on his side.

​“Winning two in a row makes it easier to get up in the morning,…but I’m just happy for the guys,” he said. “It’s never easy to go through a losing streak. … To get that win on the road was great growth for our team.”

​While the entire team is progressing, guard Jake West is setting the pace as he adapts to his new role. The freshman has taken massive steps forward in recent games.

​“We made the decision about halfway through the season that we were gonna give him the ball,” said Collins. “Part of the fabric of this program is bringing guys in and developing them by playing them.”

​West put up a very impressive 16-point performance against Indiana, and his game is progressing across the stat sheet as he continues getting comfortable in his new role as floor general.

​“I think I’ve gotten a lot more comfortable as the season’s gone on,” West said. “The coaches trust me to play more minutes and impact the game, not just scoring, but in other ways.”

​West embraced the role, shedding his “freshman” title and beginning to emerge as a player the entire team can count on. He has played more than 30 minutes in each of the last five games, and that playing time is a major reason he is adapting so well to his role.

“Coach’s trust in me has been great,” West said. “It’s led to a lot of confidence for me, so I’m really grateful for him.”

Martinelli is back on track

After a four-game rough patch that Collins described as the senior getting “worn down,” forward Nick Martinelli delivered a 28-point performance against Indiana and has caught fire once again as the postseason approaches.

​“Nick will go down as one of the all-time greats,” said Collins. “I’m really proud of him. I know how much the program means to him, so we owe it to him to play our rear-ends off for the last few games.”

​While Martinelli’s scoring on the court is sensational in its own right, he’s making just as big an impact on the future of the Northwestern basketball program.

​“Nick’s one of the best guys I’ve ever been around,” West said. “He’s not the most communicative leader, but he leads by example; he’s a really hard worker.”

​While he may not be the most vocal leader, Martinelli’s experience continues to help him advise and lead the Cats.

“It’s great that we got the last two,” said Martinelli. “But I’ve been telling these guys just to stay hungry.”

​As usual, Martinelli remained focused on the upcoming game, directing his attention toward Oregon. Despite his leading the Big Ten in scoring for a second straight year, the senior consistently credits his opponents, never underestimates competitors, and often finds his success as a result of his appreciation for other teams’ skill sets.

“It’s the Big Ten,” Martinelli said. “You have to be completely dialed in from when they throw up the first tip, and hopefully we’re ready for Oregon tomorrow.”

Five teams fighting for one spot

Northwestern’s goal is clear as they get set for the Big Ten Tournament: don’t play on the first day. That’s reserved for the teams in 15th to 18th place, and the Wildcats are currently tied with Maryland, Oregon and Rutgers for 14th spot with three games to go.

A matchup between two teams sporting identical 4-13 records to break up part of that logjam might not exactly have fans flocking to Welsh-Ryan Arena. But Collins noted that the records may not tell the full story.

​“I think records can be a little misleading,” Collins said. “Their best player just got back and is playing really well now, and our young kids are getting better.”

Martinelli concurs with Collins. They know what’s on the line for their remaining goals.

​“It’s a big-time game,” said Martinelli. “These guys [Northwestern] are super locked in, but they [Oregon], more than any team, play super hard and super physical, so we’re gonna have to match that physicality.”

​After a key win over Maryland on Feb. 18, Northwestern now holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Terrapins. But they also lost in overtime at Rutgers, so a win over the Ducks is key to giving the Wildcats more valuable ammo if it comes down to tiebreakers.

While the team remains focused on each game, Collins acknowledged that the Big Ten Tournament is always on their minds.

​“It’s a big game when it comes to two teams having four wins,” he said. “We only play them once, so from a tiebreaker perspective, there’s motivation on both sides.”