Notebook: Collins looks to rally Northwestern ahead of road trip

Northwestern basketball is hungry for their first Big Ten win after letting tight home games against Ohio State and Minnesota slip through their fingers.

But there’s no rest in this league, and their next opponent is a doozy: No. 12 Michigan State on the road.

The last time Northwestern went on the road in league play, they were drubbed at Wisconsin, 85-73. Head coach Chris Collins hopes his team puts together a better effort against the Spartans.

“We have a big challenge ahead of us,” Collins said. “There’s a reason they are one of the top teams in the country. … I think when you look at what we’ve gone through, there’s been times we’ve gotten off to really hot starts, and something that helped me was actually watching our film against Michigan State last year.

“They came in and kind of handed it to us at home, and when we lost that game we went to 1-4 [in the Big Ten]. When you lose your first few games in a 20-game league schedule, things can maybe appear more grim than they are.”

Last season, the Wildcats won two of their next three games after that Michigan State loss, including wins over Maryland, a Sweet 16 team, and Indiana, plus a controversial overtime loss at Michigan. Brooks Barnhizer‘s injury began to seriously take its toll after that and the Wildcats’ conference record plummeted, but Collins believes that initial trajectory out of the slump can be replicated.

“We have to learn how to finish games,” he added. “We’re kicking ourselves because we feel like we should be 2-1. … We have to stay the course and keep fighting, keep positive vibes. You can’t allow ‘oh, the doomsday is here’ because we let a game slip against Minnesota that we should have won.”

TRANSFER PORTAL PROMOTION: Get 50% OFF a year of WildcatReport! Transfer Portal intel, Message Boards + full year of access to The Athletic. JOIN NOW!

Michigan State is likely the best team Northwestern has played

Northwestern has played some tough games this season, including an 83-78 loss to now-No. 23 Virginia, but they haven’t seen a team like the Spartans. Michigan State’s only losses are to Duke and to undefeated Nebraska, both Top 10 teams at the time of publication.

The Spartans won the league last season running away and yet had no players named to the All-Big Ten first or second teams. They followed suit heading into this season, with no players named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.

But make no mistake, these Spartans are a continuation of head coach Tom Izzo‘s resurgence to the top tier of the league. They are 43-9 dating back to last season and are led once again by throwback point guard Jeremy Fears Jr.

“He’s like what point guards were when i grew up playing,” Collins said. “He runs a team, he’s tough, he’ll set the table and score if he needs to. … He’s the heart and soul of their team. As good as their other guys are, he’s the key to everything.”

Power forward Jaxon Kohler, listed at 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds, has taken a leap as a senior. He’s now averaging 14.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game, the team leader in both categories

Cats counting on increased effort to turn things around

Northwestern’s 8-6 start has been defined by disappointing ends to many of their close games. Five of their six losses have been by six points or less.

“If it’s an effort standpoint, then we have to play other guys,” Collins said. “If that means you’re tired or you’re not giving the effort needed to win a game, that part can be disappointing. I thought there were three or four plays in that Minnesota game, from an effort standpoint, where we just gave up on plays. …

“And that’s collective. You can practice that all you want, but some of that is just a will and a mindset of, ‘I want to win. I’m going to get this ball, get this rebound, take this foul.’ And with our guys, we talk through those situations and hopefully get better.”

Collins is riding three straight winning seasons into this campaign that now feels like it’s at the tipping point as they head to East Lansing. He knows what it takes and is urging his team to find that extra gear to try and shock the highly-ranked Spartans and snap out of their early-season skid.