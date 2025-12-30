Notebook: Hiring OC Chip Kelly ushers in 'new era of Northwestern football'

Northwestern made a big splash on Tuesday morning when they announced the hiring of former college and NFL head coach Chip Kelly as the Wildcats’ new offensive coordinator.

“We’re thrilled to have Chip Kelly on board as we move into this new era of Northwestern football,” head coach David Braun said at the press conference on Tuesday.

Though Kelly’s latest stint as the offensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders was cut short, his overall resume is illustrious. It features a national championship season as offensive coordinator for Ohio State in 2024, a national championship game appearance as head coach at Oregon, plus head coaching stints for the 49ers and Eagles in the NFL.

The move means that the team quietly parted ways with Zach Lujan, the offensive coordinator the past two seasons. The Wildcats finished with an 11-14 overall record with Lujan in control and offenses that ranked in the high 90s in most significant offensive statistical categories. The Wildcats finished 96th in both scoring (23.3 ppg) and total offense (346.1 ypg) in 2025.

Braun said early in the day on the Mully & Haugh Show on WSCR that he had been in conversations with Kelly for about “a week, week and a half,” which would place Northwestern’s interest well before their 34-7 win over Central Michigan in the GameAbove Sports Bowl.

“As I went through our evaluation process post-regular season and got into December and had a chance to really process, I felt like it was a needed change for our program,” Braun said. “We really want to talk about winning Big Ten championships and once that decision was made, I was really forthright with our communication with our staff in wanting to finish off the season the right way, but being honest and transparent with individuals it may affect.”

That meant dismissing Lujan, a coach Braun hired away from South Dakota State after the 2023 season.

At this time, Northwestern has not announced any additional changes in their staff, but Braun confirmed that more moved would be coming, though he did not specify how many, or at which positions.

“There will be changes,” he said. “What that exactly looks like right now is to be determined. … It’s not just a one-for-one type of situation. … We have work to do and I’m excited to see that start to come together here in the month of January.”

Kelly’s connection to Northwestern AD Mark Jackson

Kelly and Northwestern seem like an unusual fit, pairing one of modern football’s most innovative offensive minds with one of its most traditionally conservative college programs.

The connection that put the Wildcats on Kelly’s radar came from athletic director Mark Jackson, according to Braun.

“Mark’s relationship with Chip probably put me in a position to start the conversation to see if Chip would be interested,” Braun said. “And through those countless conversations between Chip and I, it became very evident that this might be something of mutual interest.”

Jackson came up into the professional ranks under the wings of current Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, working for him with the New England Patriots in 1998 and then at USC in the early 2000s. Kelly was the offensive coordinator for Carroll’s Raiders this season before being fired after a 2-9 start, with mixed reports on who was to blame between Kelly and Carroll for the offensive struggles.

Still, there must have been some kind of communication for Jackson to feel comfortable bringing Kelly to Evanston. Braun was adamant that while Jackson’s connection was crucial, the decision to make a change at offensive coordinator was his, and his alone.

“Absolutely not, there was no direction from Mark,” Braun said on if the AD had influenced his decision to make a change. “Everything that’s going on within the program is my responsibility. … Mark was certainly a critical asset in [the hire], but the decision to make the decision was mine.”

Why Northwestern?

While the Northwestern program has nowhere near the profile of an Ohio State or Oregon, Braun said that several factors about the program made it an attractive option to Kelly, who had a number of other schools interested in employing him, including Georgia Tech and North Carolina.

“It starts with alignment: the relationship that Mark and I share, the institution’s commitment to long-term success with our football program, a new era of Northwestern football with the new Ryan Field opening up [next season], there are so many converging things,” Braun said.

In term’s of Kelly’s prestige, the Northwestern coordinator job is a big change. He’s been an offensive coordinator the past two seasons, but in the NFL for the Raiders and for eventual national champion Ohio State. The last time he was a coordinator before that was at Oregon in 2008.

If there were any personnel spending guarantees made to entice Kelly to Evanston, Braun wouldn’t detail them.

“There was no absolute assurance,” Braun said. “It’s someone choosing to come to [my] program, and he asked hard questions about the vision, the commitment, the investment and alignment.

“At the end of the day, I’m confident that Coach Kelly wouldn’t have chosen to come to Northwestern if he didn’t believe in my leadership and the alignment that exists between Mark, myself and our institution.”

Braun is excited by Kelly’s head coaching experience, even if it dwarfs his own. Braun has a 19-19 record in three seasons at Northwestern. Kelly is 81-41 in the college ranks, including a 46-7 stretch at Oregon that included wins in the Fiesta Bowl and Rose Bowl. He’s also 28-35 in the NFL ranks.

“His head coaching experience is something I can’t wait to tap into,” Braun said. “The ability that him and I are going to be able to have conversations, I’m going to be able to bounce ideas off of him, him able to bounce ideas off of me and provide perspective. … I know Coach Kelly is going to enhance that throughout our program and the relationship that he and I share.”

Recruiting revolution

Kelly is used to having a blue-chip quarterback at the helm of his teams. His first five years at UCLA featured four-star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson; then, in the sixth and final year, it was a split between now-Oregon star Dante Moore and Ethan Garbers. Thompson-Robinson and Garbers were four stars, and Moore was a five star and the No. 2 quarterback in the country per Rivals’ Industry ranking in the Class of 2023.

At Ohio State, Kelly pulled Will Howard out of the portal on the road to a national title. Howard was a three-star out of high school but was one of the most sought after transfers after his career at Kansas State. Howard would lead the Big Ten in passing yards and touchdowns under Kelly as the Buckeyes captured the national title.

Ironically, the last three-star quarterback recruited by Kelly out of high school who started for him was Marcus Mariota, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2014 at Oregon and still plays in the NFL.

It remains to be seen whether Kelly can pull in quarterback talent like that to Northwestern, but his record shows that he is someone that can bring in blue-chip players at the most important position in the game. And a position where Northwestern has often struggled.

“If you’re a recruit, you’d be crazy not to say that an opportunity to work with Chip Kelly and this staff is special,” Braun said.

Braun stressed that it was important to formalize Kelly’s hiring before the transfer portal opened on Jan. 2. After an aggressive coaching move like this one, it follows that the Wildcats will likely be more aggressive than ever in their pursuit of offensive talent in the transfer portal.

“It was absolutely critical we get this hire buttoned up prior to that portal window opening, and I’m excited we were able to execute on that,” Braun said.