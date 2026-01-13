Notebook: Northwestern clings to optimism as they prepare to take on No. 13 Illinois

EVANSTON – After a narrow overtime defeat at Rutgers in a pivotal contest, Northwestern aims to recover in an rivalry game against No. 13 Illinois on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Wildcats currently hold an 8-8 overall record and remain winless in Big Ten play at 0-5, with pressure mounting game by game to get their first league win.

However, head coach Chris Collins maintains confidence in his squad.

“Really, I haven’t been that displeased with how we’ve played,” he said. “Certainly, there’s going to be tons of mistakes. … But at the end of the day, when you look at our five conference games, we had a lead late in the second half in four of the five games.”

Northwestern has led or been tied at halftime in their last four Big Ten games but the search for a first Big Ten win continues. A victory over in-state rival Illinois could reinvigorate the team’s season.

“Every game you play is going to be pretty close, and you have to do the things necessary to win,” Collins added. “But I’m confident in my group that they’re going to be ready to fight tomorrow night.”

Forward Nick Martinelli echoed his coach’s optimism.

“We’re right there, and that’s super motivating for us,” he said. “We’re going out there knowing we can compete with the top teams in the nation.”

The Wildcats have demonstrated potential in high-profile matchups, notably leading No. 12 Michigan State by seven points at halftime on the road. But they’ve also let games slip against unranked opponents like Minnesota and Rutgers.

There’s no better time for them to finally put it all together than on their home court against the ranked Illini, who haven’t won at Welsh-Ryan since 2022.

TRANSFER PORTAL PROMOTION: Get 50% OFF a year of WildcatReport! Transfer Portal intel, Message Boards + full year of access to The Athletic. JOIN NOW!

Martinelli stays hot while the rest of the Cats do not

Although the Wildcats struggled offensively against Rutgers, Martinelli maintained his strong performance, recording a career-high 34 points and shooting 50% from the field. While the team has struggled to score the last couple games, Martinelli has continue to excel, now leading the NCAA in points per game at 24.1.

He attributed his success to the coaching staff and their scouting reports.

“I just trust exactly what they have to say,” said Martinelli. “And you know, they usually put me in a great position to get the ball in the right spots and be able to score.”

However, the remainder of the Wildcats’ roster has not matched Martinelli’s output, with only two other players averaging over 10 points per game: center Arrinten Page at 14.1 and guard Jayden Reid at 10.9. Both have struggled of late with Reid scoring 12 in the last two games combined, and Page mustering just two points at Michigan State.

Shooting efficiency has been a recent issue for the Wildcats, as the team shot 38% from the floor against Michigan State, then 41% against Rutgers. Facing an Illinois team ranked 11th nationally in defensive rebounds, the Wildcats must prioritize taking efficient, open shots to succeed.

Collins expressed confidence in Martinelli’s ability to remain within his role, but also commented on the need for broader team contributions.

“It would certainly help him [Martinelli] a bit if some of our other guys could open up the floor a little bit and get some open shots, and not have so much pressure on him to get 30-plus points a night,” Collins said.

The Wildcats have gotten competitive contributions from first-year players such as guard Jake West, who scored nine points at Rutgers, and forward Tyler Kropp, who scored nine at Michigan State, potentially giving Collins more options if the established players continue to struggle.

Wildcats want to be levelheaded about in-state rivalry

Following a challenging pair of away games at Michigan State and Rutgers, two of the toughest environments in college basketball, the Wildcats are set to return home to face their in-state rivals.

Competing in front of a sold-out crowd at Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Wildcats will benefit from home-court support and the energy of their fans. Home court has been paramount lately in the series, with a 3-3 split the past three seasons and the home team winning each matchup.

While anticipation is high due to the rivalry, and the importance of securing a win, Martinelli appeared composed in his outlook.

“Obviously, we’ve had a rivalry with Illinois since my freshman year, and it’s something you take pride in,” he said. “But at the same time, you can’t, you know, make it bigger than it is. At the end of the day, it’s a conference basketball game. We have to be stable, and we have to be solid.”

Last season, the Wildcats secured a third-straight home victory against the Illini, the second-straight in overtime, and to replicate that outcome will require both energy and discipline. Despite the team’s challenges this season, Collins expressed confidence in the squad’s development.

“Hopefully with each game you learn…” he said. “I’m hoping tomorrow will be a game where we can get in that same situation, and see if we’ve learned and can do the things necessary to put on a win.”



