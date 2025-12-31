OL coach Bill O'Boyle leaving Northwestern for San Diego State

The news of another change to Northwestern’s coaching staff broke on Wednesday, but this one was much smaller than the bombshell the program dropped on Tuesday.

Offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle has accepted a position at San Diego State, meaning he will be leaving the same post at Northwestern that he held for the last two seasons under Wildcat head coach David Braun.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the news.

O’Boyle will rejoin head coach Sean Lewis at San Diego State, so this is a comfortable landing spot for him. He worked under Lewis at both Kent State and Colorado earlier in his career.

TRANSFER PORTAL PROMOTION: Get 50% OFF a year of WildcatReport! Transfer Portal intel, Message Boards + full year of access to The Athletic. JOIN NOW!

San Diego State is hiring Northwestern offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle, sources tell @On3sports.



Was previously at Kent State and Colorado with SDSU head coach Sean Lewis. https://t.co/Ij5Dm7NIvr pic.twitter.com/O6iAnmvfLc — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) December 31, 2025

This move doesn’t create the same shockwaves as the hiring of offensive coordinator Chip Kelly did just the day before. Braun told the media during the Kelly hiring press conference that more changes were coming to his staff.

Plus, this move was expected for nearly a year. It was telegraphed when Braun hired Ryan Olson, who was co-offensive coordinator the previous season at South Dakota State, to be O’Boyle’s assistant offensive line coach this season. Many assumed that decision meant that O’Boyle’s days were numbered.

Still, Northwestern’s offensive line showed drastic improvement in 2025, paving the way to a ground game that averaged 160.2 yards per game and became the offense’s identity. Anchored by second-team All-Big Ten tackle Caleb Tiernan, the Wildcats also allowed just 17 sacks this season, their lowest total since 2012.

Braun is a big proponent of a two-coach system for the offensive line. Expect Olson to be promoted to OL coach, and Braun to hire a new assistant to replace O’Boyle.