Penn State set to hire away NU defensive line coach Christian Smith

Penn State will hire away Northwestern defensive line coach Christian Smith to coach defensive ends, according to Matt Fortuna of InsideZone. Fortuna corroborated John Brice of FootballScoop.com.

Smith will reunite at Penn state with Matt Campbell, the freshly minted head coach at Penn State. Smith played for Campbell at Toledo and worked as a grad assistant for him there, and at Iowa State.

Smith had been the defensive line coach at Northwestern since 2023.

David Braun, then Northwestern’s defensive coordinator, was key in making the decision to hire Smith away from South Dakota State for the 2023 season. Braun kept Smith on staff after head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired and Braun was named the head coach later that year.

Smith was regarded as one of Northwestern’s best position coaches. He took a defensive line that had been seen as a team weakness into a strength. Defensive ends Aidan Hubbard, Michael Kilbane and Anto Saka all flourished under Smith’s tutelage.

Smith was a finalist for the South Dakota State head coaching job last year, but the Jackrabbits opted to hire Idaho defensive coordinator Dan Jackson, and the Wildcats were able to hold onto him for another season.

Northwestern has hired four new offensive coaches this offseason: offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel, offensive line coach Tim Drevno and tight ends coach Bob Bicknell. Smith is the first defensive coach to leave Braun’s staff for a different job.