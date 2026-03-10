Previewing Northwestern's 2026 Big Ten Tournament

The bad news for Northwestern is that a regular season that started with NCAA Tournament aspirations has led to the 15th seed in the Big Ten Tournament and an opening-day game without a bye. Their 5-15 Big Ten record is their worst since 2019-20, when they finished 3-17.

The good news is that they play 18th-seeded Penn State in the opener on Tuesday night at the United Center, the same team they beat by 21 in late January. If they get past the Nittany Lions, they will get 10th-seeded Indiana the following night, and the Wildcats knocked off the Hoosiers in Bloomington just two weeks ago.

That’s about as good a draw as a 15th seed can hope for.

Let’s break down their guaranteed game with the Nittany Lions and a potential rematch with the Hoosiers.

Penn State season recap

The Nittany Lions finished their season at 12-19 (3-17 Big Ten), the only team to win just three league games. The only time Northwestern played them was on Jan. 29, and the Wildcats won, 94-73, their largest margin of victory in Big Ten play.

Nick Martinelli scored a career-high 34 points, Tre Singleton grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds, Jake West dished out a career-high 13 assists and the Wildcats shot 12-for-22 (54.5%) from beyond the arc. Penn State started conference play with a 10-game losing streak; that game was the 10th and final loss of that run.

The Lions won their next game against Minnesota and finished 3-7 over their last 10 games, with additional wins over Washington and Iowa. All three games were won by three points or fewer.

Their leading scorers are guards Freddie Dilione (14 ppg) and Kayden Mingo (13.7 ppg). Mingo scored 14 against Northwestern, Dilione had 11 off the bench. One of the shifts for Penn State’s relative success in the second half of their Big Ten schedule was inserting Dilione into the starting lineup; he started their last 10 games and averaged 15.3 points during that run.

Northwestern blew the doors off Penn State the last time they played, but they got a series of career-highs to do it. The Nittany Lions have upset material if the Wildcats come back down to earth and they can pierce Northwestern’s perimeter defense with quality guard play. Perimeter defense and stopping penetrations have been struggles for Northwestern all season long.

Wildcats’ wildcard

The Wildcats have also seen some shakeups in the way they run their rotations since then. In that game against Penn State, center Arrinten Page played just three minutes, part of 10-game midseason stretch when he was coming off the bench for freshman starter Tyler Kropp.

In the first nine of those games, Page averaged 15.4 minutes per game. Then, he burst back into the rotation with stellar play at Indiana. Across the Indiana, Oregon and Purdue contests, his minutes jumped up to 28 per game.

Page did not travel with the team for the regular season finale at Minnesota; he stayed in Evanston with an illness. If he is cleared to return against the Nittany Lions, there will be some rust to shake off. If not, the Wildcats will rely on small-ball lineups with Singleton and Kropp down low, same as they did the first matchup.

There is no concern for guard Jayden Reid‘s health, but he is another up-and-down player that will impact the game. He played just 13 minutes in the first Penn State game and scored three points. He’s had recent struggles, like the regular-season finale at Minnesota where he played just 18 minutes and was held scoreless. He’s also had successes, like against Purdue and Oregon, when he scored 16 and 11 points, respectively.

You can’t expect the top trio of Martinelli, Singleton and West to all turn in career performances again, so they will likely take a step back from their last Penn State efforts. Reid and Page are players that can pick up the slack.

Northwestern’s Nick Martinelli (2) celebrates during the Indiana versus Northwestern men’s basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026.

How about the Hoosiers?

If Northwestern does beat Penn State again, they’ll face 10th-seeded Indiana on Wednesday night. The Hoosiers completed the regular season 18-13 (9-11 Big Ten), but they went 1-5 in their last six games, including a 91-78 loss to Ohio State that could have them on the wrong side of the NCAA bubble.

The Hoosiers will certainly be hungry to make their NCAA case. But they were hungry on Feb. 24, too, when Northwestern outscored them by 13 points in the second half to rally for a 72-68 victory at Assembly Hall; it was the Wildcats’ best victory of the year.

That game is much more recent than Penn State, and a pretty similar Northwestern team will be taking the court. The Page question would loom over this one, too, as the transfer center was foundational to that win, with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block coming off the bench.

The Hoosiers are led by Lamar Wilkerson, who averages 21 points per game to finish second in the Big Ten scoring race behind Martinelli (22.7 ppg). Wilkerson had 14 points in the first half against the Wildcats but finished with just 18, as Martinelli authoritatively scored 21 of his 28 points after halftime to steal the comeback on the road.

This projected matchup does place one of Northwestern’s best streaks at risk: they have won six straight against the Hoosiers, dating back to 2022. Martinelli was set to conclude his college career unbeaten against Indiana; he may need to get one more win to make that claim.