Reid's career-high 28 not enough as Wildcats lose to No. 13 Illinois, 79-68

EVANSTON – Point guard Jayden Reid broke through off the bench with a career-high 28 points, but it couldn’t crystallize into an upset as the Wildcats lost to No. 13 Illinois, 79-68, on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

“Whether he starts or comes off the bench, I tell the guys all the time to not be concerned with who’s starting or not, just play at a high level when you come in…” head coach Chris Collins said. “It was a great performance by him, really proud of how he played.”

This marked the end of a three-game home winning streak in the series for Northwestern, featuring two overtime thrillers while the Illini were ranked. This time, though, Illinois played to their strengths, and while Welsh-Ryan got rowdy a couple times as the Illini lead was cut down to two possessions down the stretch, they never trailed in the second half.

“No one has more respect for Chris Collins than I do,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Northwestern has a hell of a basketball coach, a hell of an environment. They play gritty, they’re never going to quit.”

Forward Nick Martinelli posted 20 points but the search for supporting depth continues as center Arrinten Page scored just seven, forward Tre Singleton chipped in only six as the third-and fourth-leading scorers for the Wildcats.

Illinois’ top three were excellent. Freshman guard Keaton Wagler led them with 22 points, 20 in the second half. Center Tomislav Ivisic was right behind him with 21, including a couple backbreaking 3s when the Wildcats got close. Senior guard Kylan Boswell was a steady hand, and though his stat line might not leap out with 13 points and six assists, he expertly piloted the Illini away from upset potential.

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern’s loss to the Illini that dropped the Wildcats to 0-6 in the Big Ten.

Reid renewed off the bench

Big Ten play has been defined by Martinelli’s excellence but it was Reid that put the Wildcats on his back in this game with a 20-point second half. He was unfazed by Collins’ move to start freshman Jake West over him after a difficult pair of games at Michigan State and Rutgers.

“Coach told me yesterday that he wanted to switch up the lineup and have me come off the bench,” Reid said. “He’s the coach, that’s his decision and I’m fine with it; whatever he thinks we need to do to turn the season around and win. I went out there aggressive and he told me to stay aggressive.”

After a 5-for-22 shooting performance across the Michigan State and Rutgers games, combining for just 12 points, Reid was lights out in this rivalry matchup. He shot 9-for-15 from the floor, including 4-for-6 on 3-pointers, on his way to a career-high 28.

Reid flashed some of this scoring earlier in the season against Virginia, when he had 25, his previous high for the Wildcats, but that was buoyed by an 11-for-14 performance at the free throw line. This felt more like a spark of something that could be sustainable, and it’s almost a certainty he’ll be slotted back in as a starter against No. 8 Nebraska on Saturday.

Rotations still a jumble

Collins’ lineups were all over the place in this game. He made the radical move to start West over Reid, while going back to a larger frontcourt with Singleton, Martinelli and Page. Jordan Clayton, who had played 19+ minutes the past nine games, was suddenly cut down to just seven, even though he got the start.

Justin Mullins, who had played 15+ minutes the past four games, was benched completely. Of course, KJ Windham did not play once again.

Instead, it was a game for the young guns to get some run. West made his starting debut and recorded 21 minutes and a team-high +/- of +6. Singleton has been a starter much more often than not and was second in minutes behind Martinelli with 34.

True freshman Tyler Kropp also got some action with seven minutes in the first half. He was scoreless but finished second-best in +/- with an even 0, and had a key steal.

The Wildcats proved that they still have a lot of fight, as they threatened Illinois at various points in the game. They fell behind by 15 points in the second half before cutting the lead down to five and energizing the crowd.

But it still felt like they lacked a cohesive identity past Martinelli and the suddenly scorching hot Reid, and the rotations showed that the staff is still trying to figure out the pieces to their puzzle halfway into the season. This game may muddy the waters further.

Jan 14, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Jordan Clayton (11) defends Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Wildcats weren’t able to create the right breaks for an upset

Northwestern had their chances but couldn’t get scoring outside of Reid and Martinelli and couldn’t get stops. At 12:54 in the second, Max Green had a wide-open corner 3 to cut the lead down to three. It went long, and Jake Davis answered with a triple for the Illini, extending the lead to nine instead.

Then, with 3:14 to go, Singleton attempted a driving layup that would have cut to the lead to three. He left it short, and the Illini found Ivisic for an open 3 and once again extend the lead to nine. The Wildcats were never within two possessions again.

“We just had some key breakdowns,” Collins said. “That’s been kind of the story of why we haven’t been able to get over the hump. We had a couple miscommunications late. … They add up when you play terrific teams.”

The wins over Illinois in Evanston have defined Northwestern’s run of success, almost as much as the upsets of No. 1 Purdue. It’s showed that their chemistry and resolve was enough to overcome the odds and thwart the Illini, even if they usually got run off the court in Champaign before or after that game.

It was fitting this season to have the run come to a close in a game where the Wildcats whittled at the deficit but never captured the lead in the second half. The Big Ten schedule is merciless, with undefeated Nebraska up next, followed by a trip to Los Angeles to take on both USC and UCLA.

Collins reiterated again that he feels his team is just one game away from breaking through, even as they fall below .500 for the first time since the end of the 2021-22 season.

“We still have 14 leagues games left, so you come back and set an example as a coach that I’m not going to let go of the rope. I’m going to tug even tighter…” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to find a way to win a game, and I think if we can just find a way to win one, it’s going to lead [to more] because we’re doing a lot of good stuff.”