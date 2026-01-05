Report: Safeties coach Harlon Barnett leaving Northwestern for Pitt

Northwestern head coach David Braun transformed his offensive coaching staff, hiring four new coaches in the last week. Now, he will have to remake a portion of the defensive side, as well.

Pittsburgh is expected to hire Northwestern safeties coach/assistant head coach Harlon Barnett, according to CBSSports’ Matt Zenitz.

Barnett is the second NU defensive coach reported to be leaving in the last 24 hours. Penn State is set to hire defensive line coach Christian Smith away from the Wildcats, according to Inside Zone’s Matt Fortuna.

Barnett spent the last two years on Braun’s staff, coming over from a similar position at Michigan State, his alma mater. Barnett was an All-American safety for the Spartans before embarking on a seven-year NFL career.

He is expected to take a similar role at Pitt, who just hired Corey Sanders as its new defensive coordinator last month to replace the retired Randy Bates (who, ironically, came from Northwestern).

Barnett was a valuable asset to Braun and held the associate head coach title on staff. He served as both a defensive coordinator at Florida State and an interim head coach at Michigan State during a career that began in 2007.

Northwestern has hired four new offensive coaches this offseason: offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel, offensive line coach Tim Drevno and tight ends coach Bob Bicknell.