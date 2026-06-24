Seniors Chiles, Wilde and Kilbane could all get one more year with new 5-in-5 model

Three of Northwestern’s impact seniors this season could all return in 2027 under the NCAA’s newly approved age-based, 5-in-5 eligibility model.

Starting quarterback Aidan Chiles, leading receiver Griffin Wilde and Michael Kilbane, their best defensive lineman, could all be back in 2027 under the new age-based model. Linebacker Jack Sadowsky V, a rotational player last year, would also be granted another year.

All four Wildcats would have exhausted their eligibility after the upcoming 2026 season under the previous model of using four years of eligibility in five years. As “true” seniors in their fourth year who did not take a redshirt in their careers, the four players would all be eligible for another season under the new system.

The 5-in-5 model was approved by the NCAA on Tuesday. It gives players five years of eligibility in five years. As players with eligibility remaining after the 2025-26 academic year, the four Wildcats would be able to opt into the 5-in-5 system and get another year of college ball.

Of course, that’s dependent on the model surviving lawsuits that have already been filed, plus all of the players deciding to play another year at Northwestern rather than ending their careers, entering the NFL or transferring to another program.

I missed his name earlier, but DE Michael Kilbane is another true senior who could get another year of eligibility in 2027 with the new 5-in-5 model.



So that's Chiles, Wilde, Sadowsky and Kilbane who could all play another year. HUGE. https://t.co/a9jPZxS45U — Louie Vaccher (@WildcatReport) June 24, 2026

Chiles, who just arrived in the spring as a transfer, played his freshman season at Oregon State and the last two as the starter at Michigan State. The Wildcats have had a revolving door of transfers at quarterback over the last several years, so getting a starter of Chiles’ caliber for two years would be a big bonus for the program, and especially new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly.

Wilde is coming off of a breakout 2025 season at Northwestern, earning third-team All-Big Ten honors after spending his first two years at South Dakota State. His 71 catches for 880 yards and eight touchdowns dwarfed the numbers of any other receiver, and his 880 receiving yards were the most for a Wildcat since Austin Carr put up 1,247 in 2016.

Kilbane posted career highs last season of 7.5 TFL and 3.5 sacks, second-most on the team in both categories, to merit honorable mention all-conference honors. A rotational player for the last three years, he figures to be the Wildcats’ primary playmaker up front.

Sadowsky was employed last season when the Wildcats switched out of their standard nickel alignment in favor of a third linebacker. He played in all 13 games last season but logged just six tackles in a limited role.

In addition to those seniors, there are also five underclassmen who could eventually get another year of eligibility from the NCAA, as they have yet to take a redshirt season. They are sophomore DBs Marquet Dorsey Jr., Alijah Jones and Jon Jon Stevens Jr.; sophomore tight end Robby Preckel; and junior wide receiver Drew Wagner.