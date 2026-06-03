Three-star ATH Amir Hogans is third Northwestern commit of the day

Three-star athlete Amir Hogans committed to Northwestern on Wednesday afternoon to become the third 2027 player to commit to the Wildcats.

Hogans, who grew up in Rye, N.Y., and plays at Princeton (N.J.) The Hun School, followed in the footsteps of three-star EDGE Jared Zames and three-star linebacker Blake Loughlin, who both announced their pledges to the program earlier in the day.

He is also the third player who took an official visit to NU over the weekend to make a verbal commitment, joining Zames and wide receiver Lincoln Cook, who pulled the trigger on Tuesday.

Three-star ATH Amir Hogans is Northwestern's THIRD commit of the day.



He chose Northwestern over more than 20 other offers, including 10 P4s. https://t.co/KoU3AMxSCG — Louie Vaccher (@WildcatReport) June 3, 2026

Hogans chose Northwestern over an impressive offer list of some 24 schools. He had a total of 11 Power Four offers, including four from the Big Ten (Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Rutgers) and five from the ACC (Boston College, North Carolina, Pitt, Syracuse and Wake Forest).

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Hogans has the size and athleticism to play a variety of different positions at the next level, but he’ll most likely be a linebacker for the Wildcats. He had 48 tackles, including three TFLs for The Hun School last season, playing both linebacker and safety. He added 26 catches for 590 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver.

Hogans is the 11th member of the Wildcats’ Class of 2027, and the fourth in the last 24 hours.