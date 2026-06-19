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Three-star QB Aiden Phifer is Northwestern's first 2028 commitment

Matthew Shelton@M_Shelton33
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Screenshot 2026-06-19 at 12.02.10 PM

Northwestern got the first commit of their Class of 2028 on Friday when three-star quarterback Aiden Phifer from Ponte Vedra Beach (Fla.) Nease announced his verbal pledge to the Wildcats on Instagram.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Phifer committed to the Wildcats over competing offers from Cincinnati, UCF, Wake Forest and others. He worked out for offensive coordinator Chip Kelly back in January and received his offer from the Wildcats on Jan. 27.

He followed that up with a spring practice visit in April.

Phifer started for Nease, a Florida power program, as a sophomore in 2025. He accumulated 2,003 yards and 20 touchdowns passing to go with 247 yards and nine TDs rushing while leading the Panthers to a 9-3 record.

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