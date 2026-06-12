Three-star RB Kenyon Norman gives Northwestern second commit of the day

Northwestern got its second commitment of the day when three-star running back Kenyon Norman announced his commitment to the Wildcats on Friday.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder from West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West announced his commitment just minutes after three-star cornerback Kingston Thornton joined the 2027 class to give the Wildcats seven commitments this week.

Norman picked Northwestern over finalists Iowa and Wake Forest on Friday. He collected 25 offers in all, including 16 from Power Four programs, including Indiana, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

Norman took his official visit to Northwestern on May 29-31. He told WildcatReport that he committed to the program on Monday but waited until Friday to announce his decision.

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BREAKING: 3⭐️ RB Kenyon Norman (@n0rman_keny0n) has Committed to Northwestern.



The 6’0 195 RB from West Chester, OH chose the Wildcats over Iowa, Wake Forest, Mayland, and UConn.



“Go Wildcats!” pic.twitter.com/mZvGrW5Vwk — Parker Titus (@ptgraphics0) June 12, 2026

Norman combines good size with track speed and elusiveness, and has the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield in the passing game. He had more than 1,200 all-purpose yards and scored 16 touchdowns to help lead the Firebirds to a 7-5 mark in 2025.

He is also a member of the state champion 4×100-meter relay team at Lakota West. The quartet won the Ohio title with a time of 41.67 seconds. Norman reports an 11.03-second 100 time and a 4.43 laser-timed 40-yard dash.

Lakota West is the alma mater of Northwestern starting cornerback Josh Fussell.

Northwestern running backs coach Aristotle Thompson has been recruiting Norman for quite some time but didn’t offer him until May 23. From there, the process moved quickly. Norman took his official visit the following weekend and committed a little more than a week after that.

Norman is the 19th member of the Wildcats’ Class of 2027. He is the only running back of the group, which is now ranked 49th in the nation by Rivals.