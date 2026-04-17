Transfer guard LA Pratt is Northwestern's second Friday commitment

Northwestern’s transfer portal recruiting is rolling.

The Wildcats landed their second Friday commitment, and fourth commitment in four days, when guard LA Pratt announced his addition to the program.

He followed in the footsteps of wing Jack Karasinski, who committed on Tuesday; big man Luke McEldon, who committed on Wednesday; and wing Colin Smith, who committed earlier in the day.

A 6-foot-5 combo guard who can play on or off the ball, Pratt comes to Northwestern from its “sister school” in Boston, Northeastern. He told WildcatReport that he cancelled schedule trips to Ohio State, Stanford and Boston College to become a Wildcat.

Pratt played in just three games last season before breaking his foot and missing the remainder of the year. He went for a career-high matching 26 points in the season opener against Boston University.

The year before, he started 29 of 31 games for the Huskies and put up 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, including an 18-point, 7-rebound performance against Northwestern. He also finished second on team with 42 steals.

Pratt is not a great 3-point shooter; he has shot 28.8% in two years at Northeastern. But he adds length and athleticism to the lineup, and can defend and run the floor.

A Columbus, Ohio, native, Pratt spent the first two years of his college career at Elon. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The addition of Pratt brings Northwestern’s total roster to nine players: four transfers, three returnees (Jake West, Angelo Ciaravino and Phoenix Gill) and two incoming freshmen (Symon Ghai and Jayden Hodge).