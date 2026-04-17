UCSB transfer forward Colin Smith commits to Northwestern

Northwestern picked up their third commitment from the transfer portal in the last four days on Friday from forward Colin Smith from UC Santa Barbara.

Smith averaged 11.9 points per game for the Gauchos last season, including a 40.5% clip on 3-pointers. Smith played his first year at Vanderbilt, redshirted his sophomore year, and then transferred to UCSB for the past two seasons. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

League Ready’s Sam Kayser was the first to report the news.

NEWS: UC Santa Barbara transfer Colin Smith has committed to Northwestern, he tells @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-8 forward out of Dallas, Texas averaged 11.9PPG, 4.2RPG and 1.5APG this season at UCSB. Has also spent time at Vanderbilt. https://t.co/s00l3KeN7Z pic.twitter.com/ujIKoRK6Vd — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 17, 2026

Perimeter scoring and sharpshooting is an emphasis for Northwestern in this cycle, as both Smith and fellow commit Jack Karasinski are wing players who shot better than 40% from beyond the arc last season.

Northwestern has been steadily whittling away at its transfer portal targets. They have a big man (Luke McEldon), and two wings who can shoot.

With three returnees and two incoming freshmen, the Wildcat now have eight players for next year’s roster. They have up to seven roster spots remaining.