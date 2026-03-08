Wildcats' comeback falls short at Minnesota, 67-66, in regular season finale

MINNEAPOLIS – The Wildcats came roaring back from an 18-2 opening deficit to take the lead in the final minute, only to let it slip through their fingers in a 67-66 loss at Minnesota on Saturday night at Williams Arena.

Nick Martinelli led all scorers with 23 points but uncharacteristically missed the front end of a one-and-one with 19 seconds left and a one-point lead, and then missed a 3-pointer with three seconds left while trailing by one that would have been the game-winner.

The play design was to get Martinelli in space, and it worked. The shot just didn’t go down.

“We wanted to get him the ball right where he got it,” head coach Chris Collins said. “We told him to bring us home, just like he’s done a lot of times. … He’s won a lot of games for us, it just didn’t go down.”

With time running down, Martinelli saw the defense protecting against a drive to the basket and took the deep 3, even with a one-point deficit.

“I saw him back off a little bit and I felt like the shot was right on line,” Martinelli said. “I thought I hit it, then it went back rim. I should have made the free throw a couple plays earlier and we wouldn’t have had any problems.

“But that’s just life. That’s life, that’s hoops.”

Here are our takeaways from the loss that leaves Northwestern with a final regular season record of 13-18 (5-15 Big Ten).

Bittersweet end to Martinelli’s senior regular season

Martinelli has provided so many special moments for the Wildcats over the years, it’s been brutal to see him come up short in back-to-back games. He had a late-game turnover in Wednesday night’s loss to Purdue, and then missed two key shots in this matchup.

The star was characteristically blunt reflecting on his mistakes and his relationship with Collins.

“He’s like a second father to me. … Tonight, I choked the game for us,” Martinelli said. “And I know tomorrow at practice he’ll put the ball in my hands the first time we get to live [play]. That’s the type of relationship we have.”

Martinelli answered questions after Collins, but Collins’ remarks still brush aside Martinelli’s frustrations and affirm the bond they share.

“[The end of his career is] bittersweet. I love the guy…” Collins said. “We’re going to be friends forever, we’re going to be family for life. … I’m just sad I won’t get a chance to call plays for him, set up those isolations. He’s going to moving on to the professional ranks. … I couldn’t be more proud of him and everything he has accomplished and earned.”

Martinelli on Saturday night broke the Northwestern single-season scoring record he set last year. He finished the season with 682 points. He will also almost certainly become the first player in Northwestern history to lead the Big Ten in scoring two years in a row.

History.



Nick Martinelli has broken the Northwestern single-season scoring record in back-to-back seasons 🤯



📺 @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/gSQ4bP5ior — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) March 8, 2026

Next generation showed signs of their ceiling

Freshman guard Jake West and freshman forward Tre Singleton were phenomenal in the second half, when the Wildcats outscored the Gophers 37-28. West hit three big 3s and Singleton stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, four rebounds and four assists after the break.

West returned from a sprained ankle that caused him to miss the Purdue game and went right back to work. He’s now scored 10+ points in three of the last seven games.

Collins was especially pleased with Singleton, who stepped up as the small-ball center since Arrinten Page did not travel due to an illness.

“I was really proud of Tre. He took the Purdue loss really hard with the late turnover…so I just talk to him, ‘Hey, pick yourself and get ready for the next game,'” Collins said. “We knew Arrinten wasn’t going to play, so we needed his aggressiveness, to look to make plays, to attack.

“I thought he did a really good job against the zone. … It was really encouraging to see him play with that kind of force.”

These types of losing seasons can be brutal to sustain, but the tough losses they have endured can give players valuable experience so that they excel in crunch time later in their careers. Northwestern has done this in the past: all three of their NCAA Tournament runs were built around stars that lost big in their youth.

“Losing sucks, losing hurts, losing stings,” Collins said. “A lot of these guys that are going to be with us moving forward. I want them in the offseason to feel the sting. … Hopefully, these young guys, as we get to the offseason, I don’t want them to forget about some of these close losses.

“Because you need that to fuel you as go in the weight room, go in the gym. … So when we start this thing back up next year, we’re ready to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Collins reflects on what could have been

The regular season is in the books and Northwestern has finished as in 15th place in the 18-team Big Ten. Looking back on the slate, Collins thinks they got behind schedule early and were never able to get back on track for their goals.

“I look back at the beginning of the year more, a lot of those close losses put us in a hole,” he said.

The Wildcats lost by five to Virginia, now 27-4 and ranked No. 13 in the nation. Add in tight non-conference losses to Oklahoma State and Butler, the latter sans-Martinelli, who had sustained a concussion at practice.

Then at the turn of the calendar, they lost two late leads to Minnesota and Ohio State.

“We had late leads, and now instead of being 2-2, we’re 0-4, and we’re climbing uphill the rest of the way,” Collins said.

Northwestern will play in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday, likely against last-place Penn State. Every game the rest of the way for them is win or go home.

Northwestern’s final mark of 13-18 is their worst overall record since 2020-21 when they went 9-15. Their 5-15 conference record is the worst since 2019-20 when they were 3-17 in league play.

“Obviously I’m not happy with the record,” Collins reflected. “I am happy with some of the growth with some of the young guys, and obviously it’s been a joy to coach Nick Martinelli.

“He’s been a warrior and has had an amazing career. We’re going to keep fighting, I don’t want to talk like it’s over yet because there’s more basketball to play.”