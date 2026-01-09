Wildcats go cold in 76-66 loss at No. 12 Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – It was an all-too-familiar script as Northwestern ceded a seven-point halftime lead in a 76-66 loss at No. 12 Michigan State on Thursday night to drop to 0-4 in the Big Ten.

Nick Martinelli put up 28 points in a valiant effort; no other Wildcat was in double digits.

The Wildcats got crushed on the glass, losing the rebounding battle, 42-25, and continued their icy efforts on 3-pointers with a 6-for-26 showing from beyond the arc. Take out Martinelli, and the team’s shooting from deep drops to 4-for-23, an abysmal 17.4%.

Head coach Chris Collins provided some cutting humor on the topic postgame.

“It’s crazy. I’m one of the old heads [among the coaches] now. I still feel like I’m young. … I can still shoot. My team would need that out there, I would make some of those 3s.”

Collins, a 38.8% shooter from deep in his Duke career from 1992-96, had serious remarks on the dismal effort, too.

“We’re just really struggling shooting the ball,” he said. “We shot 26 3s. I would venture to say that 25 of them were wide open. And we make six. It’s just hard because we have to be able to loosen the defense with the way people are guarding Martinelli.

“He still gets 30 (sic). What an amazing player.”

Here are our takeaways from the loss that gives Northwestern an 8-7 record.

Supporting scoring evaporated

Northwestern’s second-leading scorer was true freshman Tyler Kropp, who scored a career-high nine points, all in the first half. Now, it gets grisly. Next was point guard Jayden Reid, with eight points on 3-for-14 shooting from the floor and 0-for-2 from long distance.

Center Arrinten Page, still out of the starting lineup, got off to a nightmarish start with three fouls in three minutes. He never really recovered and finished with just two points. Five Wildcats took 3s without making one.

The players to make threes? Max Green was 2-for-7, Angelo Ciaravino was 1-for-3 and Kropp was 1-for-1.

Maybe Collins really should have checked himself into the game; it’s not like the NCAA could stop him these days.

It’s becoming apparent that so long as the staff continues their lockout of sophomore KJ Windham, there just isn’t a threat on roster right now from the 3-point stripe that can chip away at a defense’s focus on Martinelli.

More Martinelli magic

The senior forward took no credit postgame as he evaluates games in the win-loss binary, but this was a Herculean effort. Michigan State is one of the best teams in the country, and they threw the farm at Martinelli to no avail: he still put up 28 points on 72% shooting.

Collins gushed about his star, despite the loss.

“He’s taken it all on, he’s such a competitor, such a warrior,” he said. “I love that kid. If you could have more guys like that, you’d win a lot of basketball games. And we have, that’s been some of our guys, that’s the Brooks Barnhizers and Boo Buies, the Bryant McIntoshes. He falls right in line with the guys that have died for the program.

“The player he has become, it’s just fun to watch and hopefully everyone values what he does.”

Martinelli had no assists, though Collins once more cited his team’s inability to make open shots.

“He was a willing passer when they doubled or tripled, we just didn’t make the shots,” Collins said.

Northwestern’s run to 8-7 has been brutal, with five losses by six points or less. And it’s often been a testament to Martinelli’s capability to will this team into games.

There’s just only so much he can do down the stretch as fatigue sets in, and talking to him post game, his frustration radiates.

“I just hurt for our guys,” he said. “I know what it feels like to win and how good it feels after you keep grinding every single day and I just want them to have that feeling. It sucks to go out there and put your heart on the line every night and that’s why it’s so emotional. … We’re working our butts off and just keep losing.

“It’s a sad feeling but, at the same time, we’re going to grow as people. … I definitely have faith that this team is going to come out ready to play against Rutgers.”

An odd underlying optimism

Despite an 0-4 start in conference and losing the second half 48-31, Collins was borderline chipper postgame about his team’s performance.

“We’ve been struggling coming in, and I really challenged our guys with our physicality, toughness and fight. There’s no better place to try to play than coming here because all those things are going to be tested at the highest level,” Collins said. “I thought from that standpoint, our guys were fantastic.”

Collins can cite to the cold shooting, and that’s clearly an issue. But it also looked like the Spartans took Northwestern’s best punch in the first half, then got off the mat to knock the Wildcats out for good in the second. The game tightened late with the Wildcats down just 64-62 with 2:04 to go, but then the Spartans iced it with a 12-4 run.

Martinelli shared hopes for a silver lining.

“I think going into Rutgers, we have a newfound confidence that we can play with the best,” he said. “And we truly, truly believe that. Virginia, Michigan State, [both are] ranked teams we’ve gone to war with. So I definitely think there’s a good confidence going into Rutgers.”

The Wildcats have their best shot at a Big Ten win against the Scarlet Knights, who beat Oregon for their first Big Ten win in overtime but promptly were demolished by Illinois. And maybe Northwestern does break the seal and pick up their first Big Ten win.

But the loss to Michigan State did not feel like a breakthrough. It felt like more of the same.

Martinelli brought A+ stuff, but the Wildcats couldn’t hit open shots off of his gravity. Reid and Page continued on their respective rollercoasters, and shot creation elsewhere on roster is obsolete. If Collins and Martinelli want to solidify this faith into reality, they have to finish one of these big games.

Fortunately for them, they have one coming right up: No. 14 Illinois at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Valentine’s Day. Win that,

Win that, and more people may concur with fantastic.