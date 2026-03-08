16 runs pushes WVU past Columbia, winning the series

In the rubber match of a three-game set, No. 23 West Virginia cruised to a 16-1 victory over Columbia at Wagener Field at Kendrick Family Ballpark Sunday afternoon.

Southpaw Maxx Yehl gave WVU his longest start of the season, going six innings with nine strikeouts. Yehl totaled 103 pitches, 61 for strikes, allowing one earned run on five hits and four walks. On the season, Yehl moves to 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA.

The Mountaineers scored a run in six of the eight innings they came to the plate. Shortstop Matt Ineich drove in six runs, backed by a grand slam. Designated hitter Sean Smith continued his strong weekend, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. First baseman Brodie Kresser added three RBIs on two hits.

To begin the game, Yehl allowed a walk, but retired the next three batters. The Mountaineers went down in order in the bottom half.

In the second inning, Yehl punched out the first two batters, then was nearly hit with a 102 mph comebacker up the middle. An infield single occurred next as Ineich made a diving stop, but his glove got stuck on the flip to second base. Yehl struck out the next batter.

WVU exploded for six runs in the bottom half. Batting around the order, a walk and a throwing error set up an RBI single from Smith. Third baseman Tyrus Hall was walked, plating a run, then Ineich went the other way, flying a grand slam into the visitors’ bullpen.

Columbia answered with one run in the third inning. After a strikeout, Cole Fellows doubled off the left field wall, with a single and a walk following to load the bases. Jackson Brewer hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing Fellows to score.

In the bottom half, WVU added two more runs. After a walk, Smith singled, then another walk occurred. With two outs, Ineich dropped a single into left field for two RBIs.

WVU led 9-1 after four innings.

One more run was added in the fifth by the Mountaineers. Second baseman Gavin Kelly and center fielder Paul Schoenfeld both singled, putting runners on the corners. Schoenfeld was caught stealing, but on the throw, Kelly advanced home.

After allowing a run in the third inning, Yehl worked two clean innings, letting one runner reach. But had to work around trouble in the sixth inning. After beginning with a strikeout, a walk, a single and a fielder’s choice put runners on second and third. In a 3-2 count, Yehl got a swinging strikeout on a slider in the dirt.

To begin the seventh inning, left-hander Joshua Surigao entered the game. He was welcomed with a single up the middle, then worked a flyout. The next batter hit a sharp grounder to Kelly, who made a sliding play, firing a strike to Ineich, whose throw beat the runner at first for an inning-ending play double play.

Columbia walked in two runs in the bottom of the seventh as WVU led 12-1.

Right-hander Weston Smith made his collegiate debut in the eighth inning. He worked a scoreless inning after allowing two hits.

WVU added four runs in the bottom half, as a wild pitch scored a run and infielder Colton Sims brought in an RBI on a sacrifice fly. Kresser brought in two more with a single to left field.

Left-hander JD Costanzo started the ninth inning and worked a scoreless inning after allowing a hit to the leadoff batter.

