2026 big Amadou Seini commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added another key piece from the high school ranks by adding a commitment from Scottsdale (Az.) CIA Bella Vista 2026 center Amadou Seini.

The news was first reported by Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.

Seini, 7-foot-1, 230-pounds, enrolled at Bella Vista in the fall and gives West Virginia a long, athletic big that can score at the rim and rebound the basketball. His length also creates issues for teams on the defensive end as he is equipped with a 7-foot-5 wingspan.

The center option took an official visit to West Virginia April 21-22 and then followed that with a trip to Creighton prior to committing to the Mountaineers.

Seini is still developing his game offensively, but with his size and length he is an intriguing addition in the front court for the Mountaineers.

Seini’s breakout came at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, where he averaged 9.9 points and broke the event’s all-time rebounding record with 15.3 boards per game

The Cameroon native is the latest to commit to West Virginia from Bella Vista joining 2026 teammates point guard Miles Sadler and center Aliou Dioum.

Seini will have all four years of eligibility remaining in his career.

WVSports.com will have more with Seini in the near future.

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