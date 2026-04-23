2026 guard Keonte Greybear commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added a commitment out of the high school ranks from McKinney (Tx.) ISchool of Lewisville 2026 guard Keonte Greybear.

Greybear, 6-foot-3, 180-pounds, also received offers from Kansas, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and a number of other programs had expressed interest.

The Texas product took a visit to Morgantown April 21-22 and that led to him joining the class just a day after the trip concluded.

West Virginia sees Greybear as an option that can play both on and off the ball and is able to impact the game in a lot of different ways. The coaching staff also likes his overall versatility and how he can handle a little bit of everything on the floor.

‘They want me to come in, learn the system and grow into it,” he said.

The athletic guard has displayed the ability to get to the rim at high-level events and has an impressive burst which allows him to touch the paint and then score or distribute the ball. Still developing as a shooter, Greybear does bring plenty of upside given his size and skill.

Greybear has been most effective getting downhill and in transition.

“Greybear is a guard who consistently finds himself around the ball. In fact, the most intriguing piece to his game might be his burst and athletic twitch,” Senior National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw wrote.

The Rivals three-star prospect gives West Virginia another 2026 addition to the class.

WVSports.com will have more with Greybear in the near future.

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