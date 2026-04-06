2026 West Virginia basketball transfer portal tracker

The transfer portal will open on April 7 and significant movement is expected across the country. That will be especially true for West Virginia as the Mountaineers are expected to rebuild the majority of the roster this offseason.

To keep everything in one place, WVSports.com will track every roster change involving the Mountaineers throughout the portal period, which ends on April 21.

Below are the players who have announced that they will enter the portal from West Virginia men’s basketball, the additions the staff has landed through the portal, and the prospects who have received offers.

Portal Departures

POSITION / PLAYER YEARS REMAINING New Team Evans Barning 4 NA

Portal Targets

POSITION / PLAYER FORMER SCHOOL YEARS REMAINING VISIT DATE 2025 STATS NEW TEAM

Portal Additions

POSITION / PLAYER FORMER SCHOOL YEARS REMAINING 2025 STATS

** Signed

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