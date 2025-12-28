2026 West Virginia football transfer portal tracker

The transfer portal opens on January 2, and significant movement is expected across the country with only one window on the calendar. Programs are already gearing up for another busy offseason, and West Virginia will be right in the middle of it.

To keep everything in one place, WVSports.com will track every roster change involving the Mountaineers throughout the portal period, which ends on January 16.

Below are the players who have entered the portal from West Virginia, the additions the staff has landed through the portal, and the prospects who have received offers.

Portal Departures

Portal Additions

POSITION / PLAYER FORMER SCHOOL YEARS REMAINING 2025 STATS TBD TBD TBD TBD

Portal Targets

POSITION / PLAYER FORMER SCHOOL YEARS REMAINING 2025 STATS TBD TBD TBD TBD

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

