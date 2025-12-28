Skip to main content
West Virginia
2026 West Virginia football transfer portal tracker

The transfer portal opens on January 2, and significant movement is expected across the country with only one window on the calendar. Programs are already gearing up for another busy offseason, and West Virginia will be right in the middle of it.

To keep everything in one place, WVSports.com will track every roster change involving the Mountaineers throughout the portal period, which ends on January 16.

Below are the players who have entered the portal from West Virginia, the additions the staff has landed through the portal, and the prospects who have received offers.

Portal Departures

POSITION / PLAYERYEARS REMAININGNew Team
LB Mike Hastie4TBD
WR Tyshawn Dues4TBD
OL Jude Edwards3TBD
OL Ethan Chill4TBD
DB Zae Jennings3/2TBD
RB Jahiem White2TBD
RB Diore Hubbard3TBD
DB Kaleb Gray3/2TBD
RB Tyler Jacklich2TBD
DB Matthias Squire4TBD
OL Cooper Young3TBD
DL Adam Tomczyk2/1TBD
OL Robby Martin3TBD
QB Khalil Wilkins3TBD
DB William Davis1TBD
LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall2TBD
DB Jason Cross3TBD
RB Clay Ash2TBD
K Ethan Head2TBD
RB Kannon Katzer1TBD
DE Jackson Biser1TBD
DB Dwayne Galloway4TBD
K Aidan Stire4TBD
OL Xavier Bausley1TBD
DB Israel Boyce3/2TBD
WR Cam Vaughn2TBD
WR Jarel Williams1TBD
Total: 27

Portal Additions

POSITION / PLAYERFORMER SCHOOLYEARS REMAINING2025 STATS
TBDTBDTBDTBD

Portal Targets

POSITION / PLAYERFORMER SCHOOLYEARS REMAINING2025 STATS
TBDTBDTBDTBD

Offer Alert

