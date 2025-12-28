2026 West Virginia football transfer portal tracker
The transfer portal opens on January 2, and significant movement is expected across the country with only one window on the calendar. Programs are already gearing up for another busy offseason, and West Virginia will be right in the middle of it.
To keep everything in one place, WVSports.com will track every roster change involving the Mountaineers throughout the portal period, which ends on January 16.
Below are the players who have entered the portal from West Virginia, the additions the staff has landed through the portal, and the prospects who have received offers.
Portal Departures
|POSITION / PLAYER
|YEARS REMAINING
|New Team
|LB Mike Hastie
|4
|TBD
|WR Tyshawn Dues
|4
|TBD
|OL Jude Edwards
|3
|TBD
|OL Ethan Chill
|4
|TBD
|DB Zae Jennings
|3/2
|TBD
|RB Jahiem White
|2
|TBD
|RB Diore Hubbard
|3
|TBD
|DB Kaleb Gray
|3/2
|TBD
|RB Tyler Jacklich
|2
|TBD
|DB Matthias Squire
|4
|TBD
|OL Cooper Young
|3
|TBD
|DL Adam Tomczyk
|2/1
|TBD
|OL Robby Martin
|3
|TBD
|QB Khalil Wilkins
|3
|TBD
|DB William Davis
|1
|TBD
|LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall
|2
|TBD
|DB Jason Cross
|3
|TBD
|RB Clay Ash
|2
|TBD
|K Ethan Head
|2
|TBD
|RB Kannon Katzer
|1
|TBD
|DE Jackson Biser
|1
|TBD
|DB Dwayne Galloway
|4
|TBD
|K Aidan Stire
|4
|TBD
|OL Xavier Bausley
|1
|TBD
|DB Israel Boyce
|3/2
|TBD
|WR Cam Vaughn
|2
|TBD
|WR Jarel Williams
|1
|TBD
|Total: 27
|—
|—
Portal Additions
|POSITION / PLAYER
|FORMER SCHOOL
|YEARS REMAINING
|2025 STATS
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Portal Targets
|POSITION / PLAYER
|FORMER SCHOOL
|YEARS REMAINING
|2025 STATS
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
