2027 athlete Bryian Duncan flips commit to West Virginia

West Virginia has secured a flip on the recruiting trail by adding the pledge of Cairo (Ga.) 2027 athlete Bryian Duncan following an official visit.

Duncan, 5-foot-9, 160-pounds, had been committed to Kentucky since March 30 but took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend which led to his decision to flip his pledge.

He announced his decision on IG.

“This trip helped me feel like where I should be as a player,” he said.

The Mountaineers initially offered Duncan Feb. 16 led by the efforts of inside wide receivers coach Logan Bradley who developed a close connection with the versatile athlete as well as senior offensive assistant Travis Trickett.

West Virginia is targeting Duncan as a slot wide receiver and even carrying the football in large part because of his speed, quickness and how explosive he is with the ball in his hands.

This past season Duncan had 89 carries for 736 yards to go along with 38 catches for 767 yards and 19 total scores showcasing his overall versatility.

Duncan also held offers from Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Tulane, South Florida and a number of others.

Duncan is the second option that could play slot for the Mountaineers in the current class.

The Rivals three-star represents the 13th overall commitment.

WVSports.com will have more with Duncan in the near future.

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