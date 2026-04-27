2027 DB Carter Bonner picks West Virginia

West Virginia has landed another major piece to the puzzle in the 2027 class with a pledge from Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy defensive back Carter Bonner.

Bonner, 6-foot-2, 195-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a list of finalists that included Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Maryland and Oregon State.

He also held offers from Penn State, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Rutgers, Northwestern, Cincinnati and Purdue among others.

The Rivals three-star prospect had made multiple trips to Morgantown over the course of the process and was initially at Penn Hills in Pittsburgh prior to transferring. That allowed him to develop a bond with both the school and the coaching staff which proved critical in his decision-making process.

West Virginia is targeting Bonner at cornerback and he was able to build a strong connection with position coach Rod West over the course of his recruitment.

“They like lengthy, physical corners, which matches my playing style a lot. Their defensive plan is built around creating turnovers,” he previously said.

Bonner is set to take his official visit to Morgantown May 29-31.

The talented defensive back is the first at his position in the 2027 recruiting class.

WVSports.com will have more with Bonner in the near future.

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