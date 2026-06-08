2027 DL commit DaJour Webb loves West Virginia visit

Orlando (Fla.) Jones 2027 defensive lineman and current commitment DaJour Webb, didn’t sugarcoat the impression that his official visit to West Virginia made on him.

Webb, 6-foot-3, 320-pounds, had been to Morgantown previously, but this was a completely different experience than what he saw previously.

“Honestly I loved it. It was better than last time. They really showed me around. I got to spend way more time with the coaches,” he said.

Defensive line coach William Green has been the lead recruiter for Webb for most of the process and the coaching staff made it clear that he is a priority in the class. The coaches stressed the need for him in the class and want him to get on campus in January.

“They know I’m locked in with them, they’re locked in with me. They saw me work out in the spring, they love me so they’re just waiting for me to have a good senior season and get up there in January,” Webb said.

Webb spent a lot of time with Green going over his film and being shown around campus.

The Mountaineers have told Webb he would be a good fit at multiple positions, ranging from one to the three, given his size and strength.

“He said I was versatile. I think they truly want me at the one technique to eat up blocks, stop the run game. They know I can pass rush but they really love me inside the trenches,” he said.

Webb was hosted by defensive lineman Taylor Brown and was also able to get to know things from a player’s perspective better as well.

Webb made the move to Florida from Pennsylvania and believes that the experience has only helped to prepare him for what he will be dealing with in terms of adjustment at the college level.

Overall, Webb believes that the visit helped West Virginia in a lot of ways.

“It was amazing. The best trip I’ve been on in my whole recruiting process. I just loved it. It’s a perfect fit for me,” Webb said. “I love West Virginia.”



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