2027 LB Broncs Baker commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia football program has landed a key commitment in the current class from Tooele (Ut.) Stansbury 2027 linebacker Broncs Baker.

Baker, 6-foot-1, 215-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a final six that also included Michigan, Virginia Tech, Oregon State, Washington State and Boise State.

West Virginia has been involved with Baker since jumping into the mix with a scholarship offer Nov. 24 when he was initially committed to California. The Rivals three-star then backed off that pledge and the Big 12 Conference program remained a fixture in his recruitment.

Baker made a visit to Morgantown for the junior day in early March and that trip only further solidified their standing in his recruitment with the relationship between the two only strengthening.

“West Virginia was the best visit I’ve been on,” he said at the time.

Linebackers coach Andrew Warwick as well as head coach Rich Rodriguez were both critical in his recruitment and the relationship he developed with the coaches was critical in his decision making. That was especially true with his bond with Warwick.

“That guy talks my talk about all things linebackers,” he said.

The coaching staff is targeting Baker as a linebacker in the scheme and has been impressed with his football intelligence as well as his physicality and speed at the position.

Last season Baker tallied 66 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and a pair of sacks in just seven games. In 2024, he played in all 12 of his team’s games with a career-high 82 tackles and an interception.

Baker becomes the fifth commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 class and the second at linebacker.

WVSports.com will have more with Baker in the near future.

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