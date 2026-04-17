2027 LB Rick Brown commits to West Virginia

The West Virginia football program has landed another key commitment in the 2027 class from Harrisburg (Pa.) linebacker Rick Brown.

Brown, 6-foot-1, 220-pounds, had long considered the Mountaineers as one of his top options in his recruitment had developed a strong connection with the coaching staff led by linebackers coach Andrew Warwick.

The Mountaineers have targeted Brown as a linebacker given his overall athleticism.

“They like my sideline to sideline speed and coverage abilities,” he said. “Also my sure tackling ability.”

The Rivals three-star is fresh off earning the Defensive MVP award at the Nike Opening Camp in New Jersey after turning in one of the top defensive performances at the event. The showing also earned Brown an invitation to The Opening Finals in Oregon.

“I felt like I did good, but also there is always room for improvement. I need to get back in the lab and work on running with smaller-sized slot WRs and RBs, but besides that, I had a great camp and a great experience!” Brown said.

Brown also held offers from Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.

Brown becomes the sixth commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 class and the third at linebacker.

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