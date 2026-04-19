2027 LB Wesley Flamer commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a commitment from Springfield (Va.) St James Academy 2027 linebacker Wesley Flamer.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound prospect chose the Mountaineers after building a connection with defensive coordinator Zac Alley and previously visiting campus for a 7-on-7 tournament.

Flamer is being recruited as a linebacker and is coming off a productive junior season where he recorded 175 tackles.

WVSports.com will have more on Flamer soon.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

