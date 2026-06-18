2027 long snapper Warren Flatt commits to West Virginia
Chicago (Il.) West Aurora 2027 long snapper Warren Flatt has committed to West Virginia.
Flatt, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, announced his decision on social media following a visit to Morgantown, where he received an offer from the Big 12 Conference program.
“I am excited to announce I will be continuing my education and athletic career at West Virginia University!,” he wrote.
Flatt becomes the 21st commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 cycle and the first specialist.
WVSports.com will have more with Flatt in the near future.
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