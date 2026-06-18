2027 long snapper Warren Flatt commits to West Virginia

Chicago (Il.) West Aurora 2027 long snapper Warren Flatt has committed to West Virginia.

Flatt, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, announced his decision on social media following a visit to Morgantown, where he received an offer from the Big 12 Conference program.

“I am excited to announce I will be continuing my education and athletic career at West Virginia University!,” he wrote.

Flatt becomes the 21st commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 cycle and the first specialist.

WVSports.com will have more with Flatt in the near future.

First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to pursue my dreams and giving me the ability to do what I love. I would also like to thank my parents, family members, coaches, and teammates for supporting me throughout my journey. With that… pic.twitter.com/K03mShNSBe — Warren Flatt (@FlattWarren) June 18, 2026



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