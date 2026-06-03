2027 OL Ethan Lawson picks West Virginia

West Virginia has nabbed a commitment on the offensive front with a pledge from Duffield (Va.) Rye Cove 2027 offensive lineman Ethan Lawson.

Lawson, 6-foot-6, 310-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Virginia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse, Duke, Wake Forest, Rutgers, Connecticut and a number of others.

His choice ultimately came down to the Mountaineers and the Hokies.

“I chose West Virginia because they were a far better fit for me over, and their recruitment from them was seamless. I love the coaches, the traditions, and the school all around is just amazing,” he said.

The Mountaineers offered Feb. 5 with offensive line coach Rick Trickett and assistant offensive line coach Derek Dressler serving as the lead recruiters. At the time, the coaches had only been in contact for around a month prior to jumping in with a scholarship offer.

The talented offensive lineman took multiple unofficial visits to Morgantown, building a connection with the coaching staff, which proved critical in his decision.

“They love the way I play and how I am a weight room kid that works hard,” he said.

The Rivals three-star has the ability to play multiple positions up front and is open to wherever the coaching staff wants to slot him.

Lawson recently claimed the Region 1D Championship in shot put. He is set to take his official visit to Morgantown June 12-14.

Lawson is the 14th commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2027 class and is the first offensive lineman in this recruiting cycle for the program.

WVSports.com will have more with Lawson in the near future.

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