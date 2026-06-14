2027 OL Jajuan Graham commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added another key piece on the offensive front with a commitment from Atlanta (Ga.) Tucker 2027 offensive lineman Jajuan Graham.

Graham, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, Memphis, USF and a number of others.

West Virginia initially offered in late April and the connection between the two only continued to blossom with offensive line coach Rick Trickett serving as the lead recruiter.

Graham made the trek to Morgantown over the weekend for an official visit and that proved to be enough to seal the deal on his recruitment with a commitment.

The versatile offensive lineman can fill several different roles for the Mountaineers up front.

Graham becomes the 20th commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 class and the second along the offensive line in this current recruiting cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Graham in the near future.



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