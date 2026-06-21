2027 OL Ryan Moore commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has landed another commitment in the 2027 recruiting class with Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek interior offensive lineman Ryan Moore announcing his pledge to the Mountaineers.

Moore, 6-foot-4, 300-pounds, picked West Virginia over a lengthy offer list that included North Carolina, Louisville, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Wake Forest and others.

Moore took his official visit to Morgantown June 12-14, and that trip helped seal the decision.

“I chose West Virginia because it felt like the best fit for me and my future,” he said. “The coaches made me feel like a priority, and the culture of the program stood out from the start.”

West Virginia recruited Moore to the interior offensive line, where offensive line coach Rick Trickett believes his physical style of play fits what the Mountaineers want up front.

As for what Mountaineer fans can expect, Moore kept his message simple.

“Fans can expect a hardworking offensive lineman who’s going to compete every day, play with pride, and do whatever is needed to help bring championships to Morgantown.”



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