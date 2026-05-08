2027 quarterback Andre Phillip commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a commitment from one of the more intriguing quarterbacks in the 2027 recruiting class with Spring (Tx.) Klein Oak signal-caller Andre Phillip is now on board with the Mountaineers.

Phillip, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, picked West Virginia after a strong push from the coaching staff led by quarterbacks coach Rhett Rodriguez and head coach Rich Rodriguez.

The Texas quarterback saw his recruitment take off this offseason after a limited but productive junior campaign where he threw for 1,016 yards and 12 touchdowns in roughly 3.5 games due to transfer rules in Texas. One of those performances included a seven-touchdown outing that quickly grabbed the attention of college programs across the country.

West Virginia moved aggressively after extending an offer in the spring and quickly got Phillip to Morgantown for a visit. That trip helped solidify the connection between both sides.

“Ever since my spring ball visit, it just felt right,” Phillip said. “The energy around the program, the interactions I had with the players, and the way the coaching staff treated me really made WVU feel like home.”

During the visit, Phillip was able to sit in on quarterback meetings, watch practice and spend extensive time with the coaching staff while learning more about how he could fit into the offense.

“I love the offense they run and the relationships I’ve built with the coaching staff throughout this process,” he said. “I feel like Coach Rhett and Coach Trickett can really help develop me as a QB, and I can see myself growing there both as a player and as a person.”

Phillip felt comfortable with the offensive scheme because of the similarities to what he currently runs at Klein Oak and came away impressed with the way the quarterbacks operated the system during practice.

“Some highlights were discussing their vision for me and how I would fit into their offense,” Phillip said previously. “I also enjoyed sitting down with the creator of the zone read, discussing how it’s evolved over time.”

Phillip is a true dual-threat option at quarterback and also brings elite athletic traits to the position, including 10.5 speed in the 100-meter dash. Those traits, combined with his upside and production in limited action, made him a priority target for the Mountaineers in the 2027 cycle.

Iowa State also made a strong impression during the process, but West Virginia ultimately emerged as the program to beat following Phillip’s visit to campus and continued communication with the coaching staff.

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