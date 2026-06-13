2027 RB Moni Williams picks West Virginia

West Virginia has landed a key piece in the future backfield with a commitment from Memphis (Tn.) Southwind 2027 running back Moni Williams.

Rivals.com Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman was first to report the news.

Williams, 6-foot-1, 200-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over a long list of scholarship offers which also included USC, Ohio State, Florida State, Tennessee, Auburn, Oregon, Miami, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Indiana, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh and Minnesota, among more.

However, the top six for Williams came down to West Virginia, Tennessee, USC, Auburn, Vanderbilt and Memphis prior to his pledge to the Mountaineers.

Williams took an official visit to the Big 12 Conference program over the Map 29-31 weekend and that surged the program ahead for the Rivals three-star prospect.

Running backs coach Jay Boulware served as the lead recruiter for Williams but the program had been involved with him since first offering in May of 2025.

Williams is a dynamic back who rushed for over 1,100 yards and 13 scores as a sophomore to go along with three more receiving touchdowns. He averaged around 10 yards per carry as a junior.

Williams becomes the second running back commitment for West Virginia in the 2027 class and represents the 19th commitment for the program.

WVSports.com will have more with Williams in the near future.



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