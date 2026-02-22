2027 safety Connor Hites talks West Virginia offer

Chicago (Il.) St. Ignatius 2027 safety Connor Hites holds an offer from West Virginia and is now excited to learn even more about the program.

Hites, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, spoke with Nickels/Sams coach Henry Weinreich on the phone and was naturally excited to add the offer to his list.

“I know about West Virginia’s culture of physicality and accountability as well as their emphasis on player development,” he said.

Hites has had some positive conversations with the coaching staff and they have let him know that he would be a great fit for the defense at the nickel position. He is coming off a season where he had 94 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

“They like my physicality and versatility,” he said.

The message has been that the coaching staff wants to get him on campus for a visit and continue to develop the relationship with him moving forward.

“I am planning on visiting but am still in the process of planning trips to the schools that have offered me and a few others that have invited me out,” he said.

Hites is looking for a program where he is able to compete at a high level and be developed into the best possible athlete he can be.

“I am looking for the right fit and great relationships with the coaches,” he said.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

