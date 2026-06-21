2027 TE Luke Linder commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has addressed the tight end position in the current recruiting cycle with a commitment from Smyrna (Ga.) Whitefield Academy 2027 tight end Luke Linder.

Linder, 6-foot-3, 215-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Cincinnati, East Carolina, Kennesaw State, Memphis, Western Kentucky and a number of others.

West Virginia jumped into the mix with an offer in mid-June and Linder quickly scheduled an official visit to Morgantown the following weekend. That trip would prove to be a major deciding factor in his overall recruitment as it allowed him to get an understanding of the program.

Tight ends coach Michael Nysewander served as the lead recruiter for Linder and the two developed a strong bond which played a key role in his choice.

West Virginia is targeting Linder as a jack-of-all-trades tight end target due to his athleticism on the perimeter as well as how physical he is blocking in the box.

“They want a tight end they can keep on the field in all situations because their big thing is playing fast and with tempo,” he said.

Linder finished his junior season with 17 catches for 247 yards and a score.

Linder is the lone tight end commitment in the 2027 class for West Virginia and is the 22nd overall.

WVSports.com will have more with Linder in the near future.

First off, I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love and at the level I’m playing it at. Without Him this wouldn’t be possible. I’d also like to thank my family, coaches, friends, and teammates for supporting me through this journey. With that… pic.twitter.com/hbom5XY4xx — Luke Linder (@Lukelinder79921) June 21, 2026



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

