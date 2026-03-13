2027 WR Roscoe Hayes commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added a commitment from Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake 2027 wide receiver Roscoe Hayes.

Hayes, 6-foot-6, 181-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over offers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Kansas State, Cincinnati, NC State and several others.

The Georgia product took a visit to West Virginia March 7 and that trip was enough to secure his commitment after he announced on social media.

“Take Me Home. Trip to visit Morgantown was fantastic. Thankful and blessed to be continuing my academic and football career with WVU football,” he wrote.

Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett served as the lead recruiter.

Hayes becomes the second commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2027 class and the first at the wide receiver position for the program.

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