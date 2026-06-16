2028 WR Treiy Crenshaw adds West Virginia offer

June 15 opened the door for college coaches to contact 2028 prospects and South Walton (Fla.) wide receiver Treiy Crenshaw received big news from West Virginia.

Crenshaw, 6-foot-4, 180-pounds, hadn’t heard from the Mountaineers prior to that but wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett changed that quickly by extending a scholarship offer.

And that naturally had Crenshaw excited especially after Garrett informed him that he had been waiting for the moment to contact him.

“I think highly of Coach Garrett,” he said.

The Mountaineers are targeting Crenshaw as an outside wide receiver due to his frame and skill set and he is excited to learn even more about the program now that they’re formally in the mix.

The plan is now to try to get Crenshaw on campus at some point and that is something he is definitely interested in doing.

“They have mentioned getting me on campus this year,” he said.

Crenshaw also is open to visiting a number of other schools as well depending on how his recruitment continues to develop moving forward.

The 2028 pass catcher is looking for a program that will help him grow as a person as well as educate him on life on top of what they can do for him on the field.



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

