A complete team effort in WVU’s 11-10 win against UCF

In what looked like No. 13 West Virginia’s first series loss of the season turned into a thrilling come-from-behind win against No. 23 UCF, 11-10. Manager Steve Sabins discussed his team’s will and how it took everyone on the roster to achieve the comeback in a postgame press conference on April 4.

Setting the Scene

WVU looked dead in the water halfway through the contest. After jumping out to an early 1-0 lead, both sides went quiet until the fourth inning. UCF took the lead with three runs, then added seven more in the next two innings, while WVU added one with a Sean Smith homer.

But nine unanswered runs from the bottom of the sixth inning on pushed the Mountaineers past the Knights. Sabins loved how the program kept its level head in the comeback effort.

“I thought the staff, the players, everybody just stayed connected, kept playing,” Sabins said. “It’s easy to say that when you lose, but it’s obviously evident when you win, and you have such a large comeback, you can’t do that without people just being focused and intentful and continuing to fight.”

Help From Everyone

The victory really did involve everyone as WVU used six pitchers and three bats off the bench. As the team has been battling minor injuries and illness, Sabins acknowledged everyone who appeared in the box score.

“You don’t have those kinds of comebacks without a ton of help from the bench and the bullpen and the staff and positive energy and everything else,” he said.

Of the bats off the bench, Ben Lumsden came up huge. In his third year with the program, he has had an up-and-down career. In 2024, he started 50 games and appeared in 55 before moving to a platoon role with six starts in 40 appearances in 2025.

This season, Lumsden has made four starts, appearing in 12 games. He entered with a .185 batting average in the seventh inning. Leading off, Lumsden recorded a big-time walk on a 3-2 count, on a pitch just off the plate, eventually coming around to score.

He also recorded a base hit in the eighth inning and was intentionally walked in the ninth. True freshman Matthew Robaugh also pinch hit in the seventh with just 12 at-bats under his belt. He followed Lumsden with a single, scoring later on a two RBI double from Gavin Kelly, putting the score at 10-7.

But the man of the evening was Matthew Graveline, who was not in the lineup for the first time in his Mountaineer career. Graveline entered in the eighth inning, recording a two-out knock. But what he will be known for is his two-run walk-off single in the ninth.

Sabins recoginzed his bench bats for staying ready.

“It’s more of a testament to those guys that aren’t in the lineup every day, like the focus, intent, the care level to then go perform,” Sabins said.

Setting The Table

Graveline’s heroics don’t come without a funky play, setting the table for him. To begin the ninth, Guzman singled, Kelly and Paul Schoenfeld walked, loading the bases. A strikeout followed before Matt Ineich drove a ball to the right-center field gap, which was dropped by UCF’s Andrew Williamson.

What looked like just a costly blunder has more back story than you think. Sabins recalled UCF’s dugout and pitcher at the time, Evan Jones, repositioning the shaded Williamson to his typical right field spot.

“Even that play alone was pretty tremendous, because before that pitch, that outfielder had been moved positionally,” he said. “If you go back and look at the relief pitcher on the mound, he kind of moved him as well and ushered him to a different spot, and then the ball was hit right between the center fielder and the right fielder.”

Whether or not the positioning forced the error, the Mountaineers took advantage of the mistake. Guzman scored handily as he was at third base, but as it looked like a routine flyout, Kelly was ready to tag at second base.

Schoenfeld was in his typical halfway point from first base, but when the ball dropped, he started motoring around the bases. Schoenfeld never thought about stopping at second as he was right behind Kelly, who had to wait for the play to develop.

The hard running forced Sabins to send Kelly home, who ultimately was safe, but a replay review had to decide that.

“Schoenfield was at first base, and he was running up Gavin’s ass,” Sabins said. “So the only reason I sent Gavin home is that Paul was already three-quarters of the way to third base. So, getting Gavin thrown out of the plate in a meaning a meaningless run would have been devastating, right?”

Big Rubber Match

Kelly was not thrown out, leading to the eventual win that forces a rubber match. As it stands, UCF is one game ahead of WVU for first place in the Big 12 standings at 9-2. A win for WVU on Sunday puts the Mountaineers ahead of the Knights.

With these circumstances, Sabins just focused on winning one pitch at a time.

“I don’t ever focus on that stuff, because if you zoom out further, it’s just about us having quality at bats and getting the offense going,” he said.

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