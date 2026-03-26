A lot of factors in focus to improve West Virginia run game

A lot of factors in focus to improve West Virginia run gameby: Keenan Cummings2 hours agorivalskeenanRead In AppNov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez walks along the sidelines during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn ImagesRich Rodriguez understood the assignment when it came to fixing some of the issues with the West Virginia run game from a season ago and it started with familiarity.