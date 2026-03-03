All-Big 12 pitcher Chase Meyer no longer with WVU baseball

West Virginia will move forward without one of its key arms for the remainder of the season.

Junior right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer is no longer with the program, head coach Steve Sabins confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

“Junior right-handed pitcher Chase Meyer is no longer with our baseball program. I want to thank Chase for his contributions the past three years to our team and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

No reason was provided for Meyer’s departure.

The 6-foot-2 pitcher from Lincolnton, North Carolina, had been named to the All-Big 12 preseason first team entering the year after putting together a strong sophomore campaign. Meyer finished last season with a 9-2 record and a 3.94 ERA and was ranked as the No. 64 prospect for the 2026 MLB Draft by D1Baseball.

Sabins had previously indicated that Meyer’s availability would be limited early in the season as he worked his way back from a broken finger suffered last November.

Meyer appeared in two games for the Mountaineers this season, both out of the bullpen. He threw 3.1 innings, allowing one run while striking out five. His last appearance came against Liberty on Feb. 21.

Over the course of his career at West Virginia, Meyer compiled an 11-3 record with a 5.09 ERA.

The 23rd-ranked Mountaineers currently sit at 8-2 on the season.

Offer Alert

Fall camp is here and there’s no better time to sign up with us to get all your WVU intel! Sign up today – $1 for the first week, plus a complimentary year of access to The Athletic included. Join – http://gowvu.us/Join



💬 Wondering what other WVU fans are saying?



Head to The Blue Lot and jump into the discussion →

