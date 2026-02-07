Amir Jenkins continuing to make strides

Amir Jenkins continuing to make stridesby: Keenan Cummings10 minutes agorivalskeenanRead In AppFeb 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Amir Jenkins (2) steals the ball away from Cincinnati Bearcats guard Jizzle James (2) and forward Jalen Celestine (32) in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn ImagesAmir Jenkins didn’t play a minute in the second half against Baylor, but might have made the biggest play of the game in the win over Cincinnati.