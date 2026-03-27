Amir Jenkins to miss College Basketball Crown due to shoulder injuries

West Virginia freshman point guard Amir Jenkins will not be participating in the College Basketball Crown as he undergoes shoulder surgery head coach Ross Hodge announced.

Hodge announced the news on the 3 Guys Before the Game Podcast.

Jenkins came into the program with a torn labrum in his left shoulder which limited him throughout the entire year and forced him to wear a harness which allowed for his arm to get a certain height.

“Easily could have kind of shut it down, but never complained. And it hindered him, it hindered his shooting ability, hindered his free throw shooting. You can’t lift your arms but he loved his teammates so much,” Hodge said on the show.

And while the coaching staff was aware of the left shoulder, an MRI also revealed that an injury he sustained to the right shoulder on the road against TCU led to a torn labrum there as well.

At the time, Jenkins didn’t bring it up again so when the team got back from the Big 12 Tournament it was confirmed on the MRI as well. And now Jenkins must have surgery on both shoulders.

“He was playing through two separate labrum injuries on his left shoulder and his right shoulder. Never said a word, never complained about it, never used it as an excuse,” Hodge said.

Jenkins is with the team this week then will have the surgery according to Hodge.

Jenkins finishes his season averaging 3.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists after reclassifying a year ahead to play this past season. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

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