An early look at the West Virginia schedule: Virginia

An early look at the West Virginia schedule: Virginiaby: Keenan Cummings2 hours agorivalskeenanRead In AppOct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on from the sidelines against the Washington State Cougars in the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn ImagesWest Virginia will square off against Virginia Sept. 19 in a neutral site contest in Charlotte and while there is some time before that contest we take an early look at the Cavaliers.