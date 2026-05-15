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An early look at the West Virginia schedule: Virginia

Keenan Cummingsby: Keenan Cummings2 hours agorivalskeenan
UVa coach Tony Elliott
Oct 18, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on from the sidelines against the Washington State Cougars in the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

West Virginia will square off against Virginia Sept. 19 in a neutral site contest in Charlotte and while there is some time before that contest we take an early look at the Cavaliers.

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