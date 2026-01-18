Arizona fullback transfer Kayden Luke commits to West Virginia

West Virginia has added another transfer portal commitment from Arizona fullback Kayden Luke.

Luke, 5-foot-11, 249-pounds, spent two seasons with the Wildcats where he rushed for 20 yards on 5 carries during that time. He announced his choice on Instragram.

The Arizona native put together a prolific high school career with 3,609 rushing yards and 52 touchdowns on 451 carries including 2,307 yards and 29 touchdowns during the 2023 campaign.

Luke played a total of 71 snaps over his first two seasons at Arizona.

The fullback entered the transfer portal Jan. 3 and took an official visit to Morgantown Jan. 15.

Luke has two years of eligibility remaining.

WVSports.com will have more with Luke in the near future.

